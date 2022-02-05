What to know about the partnership between GameStop and Immutable

A month after the report that GameStop was partnering with cryptocurrencies and hiring for the NFT market, a partner announced details about the game retailer’s possible strategy to enter the industry.

What happened

Immutable (CRYPTO: IMX) will work with GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) on its new NFT market.

“We are thrilled to announce that Immutable is taking another leap forward in the gaming and blockchain industry by partnering with GameStop to fuel their NFT market,” he tweeted Immutable Thursday morning.

Immutable is a Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 protocol that will provide fast, 100% carbon neutral transactions with zero gas fees, according to the announcement.

“Our integration will allow current and future NFT projects / economies to access more liquidity and gaming content with traditional users.” GameStop and Immutable are launching a $ 100 million pool used to provide grants to creators of content and NFT technologies.

Immutable said more details about the partnership will be revealed in the future. Those interested in the project and partnership can access the GameStop NFT website here.

“Immutable is excited to work with GameStop and leading game publishers to support player power,” said Immutable co-founder. Robbie Ferguson. “Gaming is now bigger than music and movies put together.”

Because it is important

The market for non-fungible tokens is growing rapidly and video games are one of the sectors that could see continued growth.

The GameStop NFT marketplace was built as a central place to serve video game consumers and publishers. Using a cryptocurrency with zero gas fees could be of interest to gaming companies and consumers.

The market will offer in-game items to buy, sell and trade; among these there will also be digital real estate, skins and weapons. Ferguson’s comments suggest that gaming companies are already exploring the use of Immutable and / or the GameStop market for NFTs.

Immutable X has been used by several existing games including “Gods Unchained,” which according to VentureBeat is one of the three biggest games on the blockchain by gamers.

“GameStop’s NFT market will bring an insanely strong community to its 50+ million users and all the developers who jump into it,” Ferguson said.

GameStop’s existing customer base and large database of people interested in video games should provide a boost to market launch.

GameStop investors may be excited to see rumors becoming a partnership. GameStop ran job postings for people with NFT experience in April 2021; furthermore it is reported that it will launch an NFT and cryptocurrency division in early 2022.

Some analysts are skeptical that GameStop’s plans for NFTs will work and provide long-term value for the company as video game companies could launch their own marketplaces.

Some players have mobilized against the launch of NFT in games and have brought companies such as Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) to scale back plans for NFTs.

IMX rebounded 30% to $ 3.96 in 24 hours.