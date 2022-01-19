what to know about the sequence that made school

Save Private Ryan is a 1998 film directed by Steven Spielberg, the second for which the director was awarded the coveted Oscar for Best Director (the first was Schindler’s List, 1994).

The reason for such recognition can already be understood in the first 24 minutes of the film, which portray him landing in Normandy from the point of view of the protagonist, John H. Miller (played by Tom Hanks).

It is a sequence that has made the history of cinema and beyond, having been re-proposed more than once in video games, a “translation” from one medium to another, facilitated precisely by some characteristics of immersion and kineticism that the wonderful sequence of opening owns.

Before talking about it more extensively, however, let’s remember the plot and the cast of one of the best known productions of one of the most famous directors in the world.

Saving Private Ryan plot, story and what the war film tells about a master of the camera

There plot of Saving Private Ryan revolves around an expedition, organized and led by Captain John H. Miller, to recover the last surviving of four brothers, James Francis Ryan (the title soldier). After a bloody and very difficult landing in Normandy, in fact, Miller will be contacted by the general staff of Washington, who will command him to leave in search of James Francis, a 26-year-old paratrooper who was missing in the launches that anticipated the captain’s arrival at “Omaha Beach”.

Saving Private Ryan actors, starring in the Oscar-winning film Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Vin Diesel

In the role of the protagonist (Captain Miller) we find Tom Hanks, while Edward Burns plays Richard Reiben. Complement the main Matt Damon, which does James Francis Ryan, Tom Sizemore (Michael Horvath) and Vin Diesel (Adrian Caparzo). As expected from a Spielberg film, the cast it is truly stellar.

Photo source: ANSA

Director Steven Spielberg and and actor Tom Hanks.

Curiosity first scene Saving Private Ryan, as Spielberg shot the sequence in Normandy

Despite being set, in the film, in the region of northern France, the scene of the arrival of the soldiers at Omaha Beach was actually filmed close to the cliffs of theIreland, specifically in Ballinesker Beach, east of Curracloe, in County Wexford.

To make it, Spielberg used 1500 extras, including several members of the Irish Reserve Defense Forces and some members of the Irish Second Battle Group who instead took on the role of German soldiers. About twenty interpreters with amputations also played the part of soldiers handicapped in battle.



Spielberg didn’t have one film script for the Normandy landings, preferring that it was the action that inspired him by suggesting how to move the camera.



