what to know before watching the Shonda Rhimes series

Based on an incredible true story, the new Shonda Rhimes miniseries from Netflix tells of the incredible scam developed by a mysterious woman against the New York elite.

Who the hell is that really Anna Delvey? The question that most frequently recurred in 2018 in the Fifth Avenue salons, among the richest richest in the Big Apple is at the center of the new Netflix miniseries created by Shonda Rhimesready to take back her scepter of queen of seriality after the hits of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, The Rules of the Perfect Crime and Bridgerton.

In fact, his production company Shondaland is producing the upcoming miniseries together with Netflix Inventing Anna February 11, 2022 and ready to thrill the public with the reconstruction of one of the most incredible scams of the last decade. Inventing Anna is inspired by a long journalistic reportage that reconstructed the brilliant plan of Anna Delvey, who appeared out of nowhere in the golden world of the New York elite and lived for a long time among the most sought-after luxuries, despite not having a penny. The Shonda Rhimes series will be one psychological study of the protagonist and the elaborate construction of the fictitious identity with which it entered the New York elite.







Inventing Anna Vision Guide:

Inventing Anna: where, how and when we will see it

Inventing Anna is a Shondaland and Netflix production, so the series will be available exclusively on the big red N platform. Filmed in 2019 between New York and Los Angeles, the miniseries consists of 9 episodes lasting one hour each.

Netflix will make the entire first season available on its platform simultaneously worldwide February 11, 2022.

What does the title of Inventing Anna mean

The English title of the series can be translated as Inventing Anna and refers to the focus that the series will give on psychology of its protagonist. The poor and unknown Anna Sorokin in fact created from nothing the fictitious identity of the heiress with a strong foreign accent Anna Delvey and, through this elaborate deceptionlived at the expense of good New York society for months, getting paid for hotels, lunches and trips and managing to obtain financial loans worth tens of millions of dollars without any kind of guarantee. Even after being discovered, Anna never lost her self-confidence, irony and firm belief that her plan was somewhere between genius and work of art.

The series will then reconstruct the story of how Anna Sorokin invented Anna Delveymisleading the wealthiest New York residents.

Netflix HD Inventing Anna will tell how an anonymous person managed to scam the New York upper class

What Inventing Anna is about

Inventing Anna moves on three levels. In the first instance it is the reconstruction of the incredible investigation and subsequent judicial process which saw Anna Sorokin convicted of one of the most extraordinary scams in New York history.

However, the series also focuses on the character of the protagonist, who tells a New York Magazine reporter her story while serving her sentence in prison. In the long flashbacks the series will take on the tones of trendy and biting comedy, with Anna playing perfectly the queen bee of style among the Nrewyorker heiresses, unaware that she is actually living behind them.

The real story behind Inventing Anna

The most fascinating aspect of the story is that it is a true fact of judicial news, faithfully reconstructed from the series both in its crime aspects and in its more glamorous side. Already in 2018 Shonda Rhimes had secured the rights to make a series inspired by the incredible article written by the journalist Jessica Presler, who had managed to capture Anna Sorokin’s confidences in prison.

The long reportage entitled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People (as Anna Delvey fooled New York revelers) became one of the most talked about and talked about journalistic pieces of the year and was the inspiration that inspired the series.

Netf HD The Inventing Anna series was inspired by a long journalistic report

Who is Julia Garner, protagonist of Inventing Anna

In the cast of the series, the presence of Julia Garner, two Emmy-winning actress who plays the cheeky and cunning Anna, both in prison version and in rich heiress version. Being the protagonist of a series signed by Shondaland will certainly make her even more popular, but the American actress born in 1994 already has a substantial curriculum both on TV and in cinema.

The role that made her famous is that of Ruth Langmore in Ozark, with which she twice won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. We have already seen it in Maniac (2018) and The Americans (2015-8). Perhaps someone still remembers her as a young girl We are infinite. In 2019 she got a lot of talk with her starring role in the film The Assistant (2019).

For some more information on the rest of the cast you can read the dedicated special.

Where Inventing Anna was filmed

Netflix and Shondaland have the necessary funds to be able to really shoot in New York, without opting for filming in Toronto. In fact, shooting in the Big Apple is notoriously difficult and extremely expensive, so many projects opt to shoot in Canada, but Inventing Anna was shot in the places where the story took place.

Part of the shooting was then done in Los Angeles.

Netflix HD Inventing Anna was shot in New York and Los Angeles

The connection with The Devil wears Prada

New York, black comedy jokes and an unbridled passion for high fashion: the points in common between the famous film with Meryl Streep and Shonda Rhimes’s 2022 series are wasted, but there is an even more concrete connection. The first two episodes of the series in fact have for director David Frankelknown precisely for his direction of The Devil Wears Prada.