Even if in January and February the temperatures can still be very cold, some work in the garden can already be started, because spring is not far away and we must not be welcomed unprepared. Those who have a garden must clean it of the leaves that have fallen during the previous months and remove the branches broken by the wind and rain. It is not yet the time to prune, but simply a work of cleaning and maintenance of the flower beds.

In this article we will see what to plant in January and February to have the garden and terrace full of flowers in spring.

We can prepare the soil for the next few months by digging and fertilizing it with special fertilizers, so that it can absorb the nutrients that the plants already present in the flower beds and those that will be planted will need.

How to prepare a seedbed

January and February are the months in which the first sowings can be carried out with the seedbeds. These must be placed in places sheltered from the wind, cold and away from direct sunlight.

Small trays filled with moist soil are needed to sow zinnias, petunias, cornflowers, asters and all those flowering plants that appear in early April.

Be careful not to forget to water the trays regularly and it is advisable to always keep the soil moist.

At the beginning of spring, when the temperatures will be above 15 degrees and the seedlings have sprung up, we can safely transfer them to the garden soil, or in pots on the terrace.

Here’s what to plant in January and February to have your garden and terrace full of flowers in spring

January and February are the ideal months for planting bulbous plants: cyclamen, narcissus, amarillis and primroses.

It is preferable to plant the bulbs in the garden as they have more space available. In fact, in pot the growth by tufts is partial and does not give the same results.

The soil must be hoed up to a depth of 30 centimeters. To soften it it is recommended to add manure, peat and sand.

To bury the bulbs, dig small holes with a diameter equal to one and a half times that of the bulb. The latter must have a distance of 5 centimeters between them and a depth of 10 centimeters from the surface of the ground.