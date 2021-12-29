What to play on your new Nintendo Switch

You just bought a new Nintendo Switch? Whether it’s the regular, Lite or OLED edition, there are plenty of games to catch up. After all, despite the sales are still going very well and despite the life of the platform still seems far from the end, the console has been on the market for almost five years. Many systems al fifth year of activity they are close to retirement or, even, already retired. Nintendo Switch on the other hand seems to promise a great, very great 2022. A year that, to be honest, will follow a rather subdued period. 2017, the first, was the best year of the platform: month after month, heavyweights followed one after the other. In 2018 Nintendo tried the Nintendo Labo gamble and dedicated itself to expanding multiplayer (offline) experiences. During 2019, until March 2020, the Japanese company has dedicated itself to transposing those productions that, in the past, were relegated to the portable world. 2021 was a transitional year, however marked by some prominent titles. Let’s see the best you can draw from all these years on the market, taking into account not only the quality of games, but also of the public to which they are addressed.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: one of the many biomes in the game Our review of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Suitable for: Everyone, except casual players from hit and run matches The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best titles of the past decade, a video game milestone, a contemporary classic that continues to sell like no other episode in the series before. He faced the dominant setting of the last few years, that is the open world, refining and deepening it, as well as smoothing it: the almost total absence of bugs – right from the release – is something amazing. It is an exceptional game from every point of view, offering a quality of interaction second to none, and a giant world full of surprises, memories, details. And we are waiting for the sequel, still unnamed, of which you can find our preview here: it is currently scheduled for 2022.

Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Odyssey: A screenshot from the game’s commercial Our Super Mario Odyssey review

Suitable for: children, adults, platform fans Super Mario Odyssey is the best three-dimensional platformer of the last few years, it has an extremely creative level design and controls that are magnificent, “soft” and accommodating as never before. The transformations that the plumber undergoes are fun to play and watch, and Super Mario has never been so alive – and consequently well animated – as in this game. It is an excellent work, suitable for young and old: the playful atmosphere, as with many Nintendo works, could make it less attractive for a teenage audience. If – and only if – you want to experience a three dimensional Super Mario adventure in multiplayer, then you could turn to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Despite the years, it remains an exceptional racing game Our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review

Suitable for: everyone, those looking for multiplayer experiences Mario Kart 8 originally came out in 2014, on the Nintendo Wii U; the version published on the Nintendo Switch contains all the previously released DLCs, plus an unprecedented battle mode. It is one of best episodes of the series, certainly the best of the last fifteen years: it is immediate and profound at the same time, and has – without a doubt – the best circuits of the whole saga. It features many characters, and even more karts and combinations, between tires and gliders: through the online, hundreds of hours of potential fun await you. It is so well done that it has never been so long between Mario Kart and the next: we would not want to be Nintendo, when – soon – Mario Kart 9 will have to release. In the meantime, enjoy this.

Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: his graphic style is unmistakable Our Hollow Knight review

Suitable for: passionate and capable players We have recently talked about the history of metroidvania, of which Hollow Knight – an indie title developed by the Australian Team Cherry – probably represents, at the moment, the apical point. It is a complex work, with a dark and grotesque atmosphere, originating from a skilful visual and sound composition: the level design is extraordinary, deep and labyrinthine, with a substantially perfect control system, which enhances the very difficult fights. In short, assuming you have the desire and the guts to face it, we highly recommend it: even in this circumstance there is a sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, whose release date is still unknown.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: the variety and quantity of characters is amazing Our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review

Suitable for: competitive gamers, video game enthusiasts Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, keeping to its name, is the definitive episode of the saga born in 1999. It represents an ecumenical synthesis of the mechanics of each previous episode, to which it associates an exceptional cleanliness of the experience, and a mass of content literally unprecedented: including the DLC – now finished – there are 89 wrestlers available, coming from the world of Nintendo and beyond, for a total of match-ups that we do not dare to calculate. In addition to an exceptional fighting game – or brawler, depending on your infatuation level – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the symbol of the gigantism of its creator, Masahiro Sakurai: the amount of stages, music, modes and information is simply amazing. Keep in mind that, for certain angularities of the control system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is not suitable for everyone like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: the transition between the first impact and the deep understanding of the mechanics is less harmonious (but, perhaps, still more satisfactory).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons: the game symbolizing the first lockdown Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review

Suitable for: non-competitive players, those looking for relaxing experiences Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the symbolic game of the first lockdown; it is possible that the pandemic has favored its success, but Nintendo’s merits are certainly more important than those of the cloister. From Nintendo 3DS to Switch, the leap has been smoother than we could have imagined: in addition to the island setting, the game has found a new, beautiful visual identity. It is one of the most stylistically successful projects of the entire Nintendo production. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is particularly suitable for all those players who prefer the challenge and competition calmness. The house is furnished, we talk to the other inhabitants, trees are planted and fruit is harvested; even the morphology of the island is now changing.

Metroid Dread Metroid Dread: the return of Samus Aran Our Metroid Dread review

Suitable for: those looking for a well done and challenging action Metroid Dread represents the conclusion of a series, or at least part of its history, which began in 1986. This year the saga has turned thirty-five, and there hasn’t been a new original chapter since 2002: it was legitimate to expect anything, for good. and in the bad. Instead MercurySteam, together with the creatives of EPD7, gave life to a very beautiful chapter. A chapter that refuses direct comparison with modern metroidvania, to focus more on the aspect action: the fights of Metroid Dread are memorable and adrenaline, and the atmosphere – as usual – oppressive at the right point.

Mario Party Superstars Mario Party Superstars: fun for everyone, experts and non-experts Our Mario Party: Superstars review

Suitable for: Those looking for a multiplayer experience suitable for everyone, including non-players Super Mario Party came out years ago on the Nintendo Switch, and it was a great episode that showed the peculiarities of the console; however Mario Party Superstars is certainly not a superfluous chapter. On the contrary. It collects the best minigames of the Nintendo64 / GameCube era, and above all presents a versatility absent in Super Mario Party: the title does everything possible to be enjoyable in any way you use Switch (on the TV, laptop, in table mode), for any minigame. Mario Party Superstars is capable of entertain anyone, making games uncertain: perfect for multiplayer challenges between experienced players and newbies.

Ring Fit Adventure Ring Fit Adventure: a game to keep fit Our Ring Fit Adventure review

Suitable for: those who want to do fitness at home, video game enthusiast or not It’s no longer the days of Wii and DS, but Nintendo, after the earthquake caused by mobile systems, has found new ways to address casual gamers. Ring Fit Adventure is a title for keep fit but, at the same time, it is also a game: it has a narrative context, however superficial, and obstacles to overcome. A setting that puts gamers at ease, and that is not “weird” enough to turn away those who just want to sweat a little. At present, it has sold more than twelve million copies.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2: the evocative settings of the game Our Xenoblade Chronicles 2 review

Suitable for those who: love Japanese RPGs Impossible not to include Xenoblade in this list: Monolith Soft, strongly desired by Satoru Iwata in the Nintendo family, has given birth, from the Wii era onwards, to an extraordinary series of Japanese role-playing games. For now Xenoblade Chronicles X remains exclusive to Wii U (one of the last, to tell the truth), but on Switch you can enjoy both the first – wonderful – chapter restructured, namely Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and the second episode, dated 2017 , which is a Switch exclusive. We are referring, of course, to Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Like so many other titles on this list, this one should also be about to receive a following, whether spiritual or actual: Monolith Soft has been standing still for too long to remain silent. still a long time. In the meantime, you have not already done so, we advise you to recover the episodes just mentioned.