What to play on your new PS5: games not to be missed to take full advantage of the next-gen console

It was tough, we know. It took months and months, but in the end you made it: you have finally bought your much desired PS5. The console will be prominently displayed on your gaming station, next to your television … and how could it not be considering how big it is? Your journey, however, is by no means over. On the contrary, it has only just begun and immediately you face another big problem: what to play on your PS5? Which games do you need to buy? How do you make the most of your console? Obviously the answer changes a bit for everyone, since tastes will heavily influence the choice of games to buy. If you are here, however, it is because you also want some suggestions, not only on which are the best games around, but above all on which games can make you better enjoy a next-gen experience! Here is our selection of PS5 games not to be missed.

The test bed of DualSense – Astro’s Playroom Astro with a DualSense controller Our first choice is one of the most obvious and we believe that many would have tried the small but great Asobo Studio game anyway: Astro’s Playroom. However, some may think they are dodging it, because they only see it as a small demo. Well, the latter are wrong. Astro’s Playroom is a fast experience, which consumes 100% in a few hours, but in this case it is a strong point. Asobo does not want to waste time, it wants first of all to make us live a new sensory experience through the DualSense. Sony’s controller has new features, such as haptic feedback that generates much more elaborate vibrations than the old rumble of the PS4 DualShock 4. Walking on the metal, moving under the rest, being blown by the wind and hit by the sand … every event of the game is reproduced directly in our hands, for the first time in the history of video games. To this are added the adaptive triggers, which increase the resistance to pressure according to the type of action performed, such as squeezing a spring or pulling the string of a bow. Astro’s Playroom is not just a small and fun platformer, but it is above all an innovative tactile experience that allows you to understand the potential of the unique functions of PS5. Finally, Astro’s Playroom is a journey into memories, a PlayStation history museum and the videogame medium in general. Within the adventure we will meet a myriad of Astrobots based on the most famous characters from Sony and beyond. We will be able to meet Kratos and Atreus, the hunter from Bloodborne, Dante from Devil May Cry and dozens and dozens of other well-known faces. In addition, we will collect a myriad of reproductions of hardware, such as consoles and related accessories, from every PlayStation generation. The more “experts” will be able to recall the years spent having fun with their PlayStation consoles, while anyone new to this world will be able to discover objects never seen before.

Back to the past – Demon’s Souls and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade The Vanguard of Demon’s Souls on PS5 PS5 means first of all one thing: next-gen. A new generation console promises wonders and innovations to more than one end. Gamers are therefore forced to look forward, in search of new and innovative games. Today, however, developers and publishers are ready to reuse old ideas, as evidenced by the large amount of remasters produced over the years. Sometimes, however, real ones are also offered remake, sometimes only technical, other times even playful. This is precisely the case of the two games that we want to suggest for PS5: Demon’s Souls and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. In both cases, the meaning of our suggestion is related to pushing you to rediscover the great classics of the world of videogames, whose originals were born in very different eras. Demon’s Souls is the parent of the souls-like genre, made more mainstream by the Dark Souls saga. Of course, the basics of the genre can also be found in previous works by FromSoftware, which fans will know well, but it is undeniable that it was Demon’s Souls and the passion of world communities that gave life to what is now a real videogame genre. considered independent from other “action RPGs”. What better way, then, to use your PS5 than by playing a great classic ignored by many at the time of its release? Furthermore, Demon’s Souls in remake version is not only visually stunning, but it has also been refined and made more accessible. Cloud and Barret from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade instead he approaches remakes in a completely different way. Not only does it offer modern graphics, very different from the original one (let’s talk about PS1, let’s remember, the technical leap is inevitably huge), but it completely changes the structure of the game and the gameplay, which passes from ATB shifts to an action with tactical pause ( optional). But you might be wondering why we’re suggesting a PS4 game for your PS5 – the answer is simple. Not only has the work of Square Enix got a technical upgrade on PS5, but only on this console it is possible to play the DLC included in the Intergrade version, that is the Intermission expansion dedicated to Yuffie, which expands both gameplay and storyline. Furthermore, Intergrade is also available on PC, where, however, there are various technical problems, due to a less than perfect port: for the moment, therefore, PS5 is the best place to go back to the past and discover the beginning of a work that has marked the growth of many gamers.

Best graphics – Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart A dimensional leap in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart When you take a new console in your hands, however, there is always a fixed thought: graphics. We cannot deny it, we gamers continually want to be amazed, we want to see a technical jaw-breaker leap that makes us say “okay, this was not possible before”. Which game do we want to recommend to meet this need? Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, after all, was voted the best graphics game of 2021 by Digital Foundry, a newspaper specialized in technical analysis of the videogame world. The reason is almost too obvious. Insomniac Games’ work is visually stunning, no matter what detractors of graphic cartoon style games say. The level of detail is very high and there is no shortage of real-time ray tracing reflections, which can be scaled by the player to make sure you have preferred resolution and performance. You can play at 60 FPS (a mirage on PS4 very often) with active ray tracing, which not everyone would have taken for granted. As told by Digital Foundry, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart manages to offer graphics dense with particle effects, destructible elements, ray tracing and granite performance. Plus, it all happens at high speed, with instant loads between completely different environments. In fact, the work of Insomniac Games shows how a SSD, proving that moving from PS4 to PS5 doesn’t just mean a few higher resolution textures and a couple of extra screen polygons. Digital Foundry’s final commentary is also one of the most convincing: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is technically superior to the 2016 CGI film, released alongside the reboot of the saga. Furthermore, we must not forget that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is not only a technical showcase, but it is first and foremost a beautiful adventure game which blends, as usual, platforming and fighting, expanding the narrative of the saga with new characters, including the Lombax Rivet and the bot Kit, who accompany the historical duo in old and new planets.

A taste of Play Game Pass? – PS Plus Collection The PlayStation Plus Collection logo When you change your generation, you don’t just make a leap forward on a hardware and a technical-play level. The paradigm shift should be sharper, with also new unique services and functions that the previous generation did not offer. Sony, to give more value to the new console, has therefore decided to offer the PS Plus Collection, which is a group of PS4 games that are continuously included within the PlayStation Plus membership. As you know, PS Plus “free” games are made available monthly, only to be replaced 30 days later. Therefore, if you are not constantly subscribed, you will lose the possibility of claiming these video games. The PS Plus Collection, on the other hand, is always accessible and in practice allows a newcomer to enjoy well 20 PS4 games, which include tons of Sony exclusives (God of War (2018), Days Gone, Detroit Become Human, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End, inFamous Second Son, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, The Last Guardian and Ratchet & Clank), and third party games (Crash Bandicoot N.sane Trilogy, Mortal Kombat X, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV Royale Edition, Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Persona 5, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty Black Ops III and Batman Arkhan Knight ). We are talking about a package of games of the highest value, at the maximum price of 5 euros per month (doing the annual). In short, it is the best way to recover the masterpieces of the past generation and to have a very small taste of what could be a “Play Game Pass“, which is a Sony version of Microsoft’s service. The advantage of the PS Plus Collection is related to the variety: you can find fighting, shooter, third-person action-adventure, JRPG, open world or linear works, fantasy, sci-fi, realistic games, western and eastern, platform, horror and more. Impossible not to find something to your taste.