What to play on your new Xbox Series X | S: games to take advantage of the next-gen console

Want to know what to play on your new Xbox Series X | S? Here are our recommendations on the best games to take advantage of Microsoft’s next-gen console

2021 is over and, somehow, you made it, you bought your much desired Xbox Series X or the less rare, but still coveted Xbox Series S. The two Microsoft consoles offer a similar gaming experience, with just a few performance differences on the “weaker” platform, that is Series S. In any case, both gaming machines allow us to enjoy the next-gen. At this point we want to suggest you what to play with your new Xbox Series X | S!

All You Can Play – Xbox Game Pass Xbox Game Pass If you weren’t expecting this first tip, it means you’ve been away from the gaming world for a long time. Xbox Game Pass is currently the great symbol of Microsoft’s gaming division and the reasons are all too obvious. At the modest price of € 9.99 per month, you have access to a huge list of games that can be downloaded and played at any time on the console. This catalog includes all of Microsoft’s first-party games, such as Halo, Gears, Forza Horizon, plus a host of other third-party games. Other games are added (and removed) on a regular basis. Also, if you are an online lover and can’t do without Xbox Live Gold, you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds the Gold service, but also EA Play (both console and PC) and access to PC Game Pass, which can be used on any gaming computer in your possession. The price of this enhanced version of the subscription is € 12.99. Xbox Game Pass is obviously not the perfect choice for every single gamer. If you’re mostly interested in free-to-play and annual games like the new Call of Duty (which is never included in the service), then Microsoft’s service isn’t for you. Everyone else, however, will have the opportunity to explore the world of video games like never before. The real big advantage of Game Pass is not just the potential savings, but the ability to “take risks” and try video games you never would have bought, because of average quality or because of a genre that you have never approached. Now, however, you have the opportunity to discover new passions and new sagas. Don’t just focus on the few well-known names, then, but explore the catalog and put yourself to the test!

The Big Return – Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Talking about Xbox and not mentioning Halo is deeply wrong. The saga of Master Chief is one of the most important for the console of the Redmond house and Halo Infinite marks its return after years of absence. The development Infinite was complex and the release came a full year after the expected release date. 343 Industries’ work should indeed have accompanied the Xbox Series X | S D1 (the game is even portrayed on the console’s D1 boxes), but the July 2020 presentation caused an extremely negative reaction in the public and – with support Staten, called back by Microsoft to fix the problems plaguing the game – Microsoft has made the difficult but wise decision to postpone Halo Infinite until December 2021. Now, the shooter is available on PC and Xbox consoles, both new and old generation. The most interesting part is related to the fact that Microsoft has decided to separate the single player campaign from that multiplayer, with the latter published as free to play. You can jump into Halo Infinite online at no cost right now. Even those unfamiliar with the saga, therefore, can discover the gameplay at no cost. Let’s not forget that – as already mentioned – Halo Infinite is included in Game Pass, so for a minimal price you can experience the latest adventures of Master Chief on Zeta Halo. 343 Industries has also given a stroke of the towel to the classic style of the saga, abandoning its linearity in favor of an open world within which it is possible to explore and approach missions in a free way. In addition, the character now has a grappling hook that greatly changes the pace and combat tactics available. Halo is one of the playful symbols of Xbox and still has a lot to say after many years.

120 FPS on console SUPERHOT One of the big differences between the Xbox One family and the Xbox Series family is related to the 120 FPS support of the latter. Yes, you need a television or monitor that you get to 120 Hz to be able to play at 120 FPS and not everyone has it, but undeniably it is one of the best ways to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X | S and truly experience a next-gen experience. What games support i 120 FPS? The list is long, but if we had some advice, we would suggest you take a look at the following games (all the titles listed support 120 FPS on both consoles): Superhot: an extremely fast-paced and extremely static action game at the same time; time only moves when we move, so we have to calculate in advance the movements of the enemies, the bullets they fire or the objects they throw at us. The aim is to tear every opponent to pieces, using the resources at our disposal.

Rocket League: The sports game that mixes cars and football is extremely well known and few have at least not tried it. Now, you can do it at 120 FPS, for an experience never so smooth. Resolution drops a lot, unfortunately – especially on Xbox Series S – but it’s a sacrifice some may want to make in order to dominate the playing field.

Rainbow Six Siege: one of the most popular competitive games of recent years, supported on a regular basis by Ubisoft. Playing a 120 FPS online shooter is a godsend, unthinkable in the past generation.

Hollow Knight: one of the most beautiful, rich in content and fun metroidvania of recent years. Not only is it visually stunning, but it is now possible to experience hand-to-hand combat with double the FPS. If you’ve never played it, now is the perfect opportunity.

Halo The Master Chief Collection: If you don’t want to play Halo Infinite because you don’t know the plot of the saga, the answer is the Master Chief Collection, a remastered collection of the first chapters of the series. With modernized graphics and now 120 FPS support, there’s no reason to ignore Bungie’s masterpieces.

Best graphics – Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 Exactly as we told you in our special dedicated to games to play on PS5, even in our new article we cannot fail to suggest you harness the power of your new console with a game that is graphically of the first level. For Xbox Series X | S, our choice is Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 offers a large mexican map, which includes multiple highly detailed biomes. The new chapter of the Playground Games series offers a significantly higher polygon count than the previous games in the series and offers even more dense environments and therefore more realistic and credible. Of course, the car, lighting effects and particles are also of high quality. What manages to amaze, however, is the possibility of competing in environments with a very distant horizon line and in places with a considerable difference in height. Previous titles mostly featured flat locations with a limited view. With Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games was able to make the most of every generation of consoles and made a game visually stunning. Furthermore, if you want ray tracing, you can enjoy the Forzavista mode, to admire the cars with graphics never seen before. Obviously, even at a playful level we are talking about an extremely work fun, with a campaign that has excellent progression, with exhibitions, activities, competitions, collectibles and more that will always give you content to play. Furthermore, there is no lack of multiplayer that is well integrated into the game structure. If you don’t hate the genre deeply, you have no reason not to give Forza Horizon 5 a chance.