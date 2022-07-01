What to read this weekend: Margaret Atwood, Camila Sosa Villada and Stephen King, three authors with literary mastery

quality literature.

The weekend is the best time to explore different literary genres and dare to discover new ones. Infobae Let’s read made a selection of three authors with recognized pens, whose mastery lies in the art of knowing how to tell a story, with varied resources and faithful to their styles. Captivating novels and sensitive and precise poetry are the chosen books as the perfect starting point for these days of rest. To reflect, to accompany insomnia and to be moved, what better way to win new titles with significant discounts on their e-book versions.

In this selection, three well-known works to choose from among the Canadian writer Margaret Atwoodthe Argentine writer and actress Camila Sosa Villadawhich gravitates at the center of contemporary local literature, and the great reference of the horror genre Stephen King.

“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood

wills is the acclaimed sequel to the maid’s tale, of the canadian writer Margaret Atwood. The novel won the Booker Prize 2019and Atwood became the fourth novelist to win the award twice. There was a lot of expectation for this book, after the premiere of the television series starring Elizabeth Moss —which premieres its fifth season in September— and curious to know how the history of the theocratic republic of Gilead, in which women lose all their freedoms and the fertile become slaves forced to conceive for the powerful. What happens to Offred (June in the series), forced into sexual slavery, as she struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic, totalitarian society set in what used to be the United States?

In wills the plot takes place fifteen years later and is narrated by three different female voices: a Canadian teenager protesting against the regime, a girl born under the Gilead regime, and a well-known character from the first novel, Aunt Lydia, who recounts how she came to oppress women. There is no lack of rhythm and the attractiveness of a dystopia that touches reality very closely .

Why read it? Atwood is a brilliant writer, who knew how to take the facts of a reality as harsh as that of the theft of babies from the Argentine military dictatorship and turn them into a dystopia. wills not only continues the story of The Handmaid’s Tale but talk to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn ruling protecting access to abortion . An engaging novel to think about women’s rights, religion, bodies and wars.

Number of pages: 512

“The Testaments” can be purchased as an electronic book and with a 10% discount at BajaLibros.com by clicking here

“The girlfriend of Sandro”, by Camila Sosa Villada.

“I looked at you and I looked at you, but you were so busy thinking about capitalism and anti-capitalism that you never noticed that very close someone was making a small revolution: loving you” is just a sample of the poetry it contains sandro’s girlfriendof the renowned Argentine transvestite actress and writer Camila Sosa Villada. The collection of poems was published for the first time in 2015 and was reissued at the end of 2020, after the publication of the novel The evil oneswho received the most rave reviews from local and international media and managed to quickly become a sales phenomenon.

Awarded with the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Award, that is given in Mexico to women’s literature, Camila Sosa Villada represents one of the most powerful voices in literature . sandro’s girlfriend first it was the name of a blog that the woman from Cordoba had while she was studying at university and then it became a short and beautiful book of poetry. The poem also It is born from those times in which the author was going through the beginnings of her transvestite independence, with all that that entailed: prostitution, opening the way to identity and intimacy, and a fragile being searching for words.

Why read it? Camila Sosa Villada She is the writer of the moment. It would be a sin to miss his writing, as sensitive and stark as it is craftsmanship. Sosa Villada not only stands out for her hypnotic pen but also for being one of those that gives rise to and prominence in the community LGBT+. With love and rawness, she puts the focus on what you don’t want to look at.

Number of pages: 80

“La Novia de Sandro” can be purchased as an e-book with a 17% discount at BajaLibros.com by clicking here

“The Shining” by Stephen King.

the american writer Stephen King public The glowhis third novel, in 1977. It had its sequel in 2013 under the title doctor sleep. With clear allusions to the story The Masque of the Red Death, of Edgar Allan Poe, the genius of terror tells the story of the Torrance family. Jack, the father, is a writer and recovered alcoholic who is offered a job as a caretaker at the Overlook Hotel for the winter. Accompanying him to this snowbound spot is his wife, Wendy (closer to filing for divorce than being with him), and his five-year-old son, Danny, who has an ability: “the glow”, which allows him to detect spirits.

Loaded with horrific images and chilling scenes, the hotel offers Danny dark situations from the past of this place inhabited by ghosts that, little by little, will possess his unstable father. The violence and murders are unleashed and take your breath away. Stephen King drew on his own experiences with his family in a Colorado hotel. Inspired by the famous room 217 and his relationship with his children, he managed to capture his greatest fears.

Why read it? The glow is a classic of horror literature (unmissable) and one of the best valued books of Stephen King. It is one of the most emblematic works of the author best-seller -beside Misery, carrie and Item— and it is an excellent way to begin to know his work. The American writer masterfully narrates this thriller psychological, which maintains the suspense and the rhythm until the end . All those who saw the film adaptation of Stanley Kubrick you will find many differences with the film. Ideal for (not) sleeping during the weekend.

Number of pages: 648

[“El resplandor” puede adquirirse como libro electrónico y con descuento del 13% en BajaLibros.com clickeando acá]

KEEP READING:

Camila Sosa Villada: “With feminism and psychoanalysis we discover that love is a tool of manipulation”

Stephen King’s literature returns to the screen: JJ Abrams will produce the adaptation of another of his novels

How is the book that everyone talks about for the annulment of the right to abortion in the United States