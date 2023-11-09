What to remember before watching Marvels?

Miracle2019 sequel captain marvel Directed by Nia DaCosta, Marvel’s last release of the year will be released in theaters on Friday. The film combines the stories of three Marvel characters: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and expands on the stories of previous Marvel installments. captain marvel, wandavision, Ms Marvel, secret attackAnd Avengers: Endgame Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Cree team up to defeat the rebel Dar-Ben (Zawe Ashton), who seeks revenge on Carol (whom Dar-Ben refers to as “The Annihilator”). However, the issue is that Dar-Ben has entangled the powers of the three women, so they switch places whenever he uses them.

The film comes at a time when enthusiasm for the Marvel machine appears to be waning, following several middling releases that received less-than-favorable reviews, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania And secret attack On Disney+. As Time’s Eliana Docterman wrote, it feels like the MCU has lost its way. As the franchise tries to find its footing again, here’s everything you need to know before watching Miracle,

What to remember about Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 Miracle.

As revealed captain marvel, the title character is originally a Kree Star Force soldier named Vers on the planet Hala. After being sent on a mission he is captured by Talos, commander of the shape-shifting aliens, the Skrull. She manages to escape and crashes in Los Angeles, where she meets Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and learns that she is actually a woman under the name Carol Danvers. That there is a person who went missing after test driving. The light-speed engine was designed by a scientist named Dr. Wendy Lawson (later revealed to be Mar-Vell) and she made it her mission to help the Skrulls find a new home after they were turned into refugees. took.

The Kree were trying to get rid of all the Skrulls, but Captain Marvel saved them and warned the Kree leader, an AI called the Supreme Intelligence, that she would help end the war.

For anyone who may have missed it secret attackHere’s a primer on the conflict between the Kree and the Skrull. The latter are tired of waiting for Carol to fulfill her promise to find them a place to live, and a group of them attempt to make Earth their new home planet by making it inhospitable to them. Talos’ daughter, Jiya (Emilia Clarke), helps Fury stop the rebel Skrulls from taking over the planet. Fury falls in love with a Skrull woman named Varra (Charlayne Woodard), and he tells her that the Kree are willing to talk about a chance for peace – these conversations come into focus. Miracle.

Ms Marvel

Imani Vellani as Ms. Marvel Courtesy Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan is a Captain Marvel superfan from Jersey City and is the central character in 2022 Ms Marvel, In the show, we learn that she finds a bangle that belonged to her great-grandmother Ayesha, who came to Earth after being exiled from a place known as the Noor Dimension. Throughout the series, viewers learn more about her great-grandmother as Kamala searches for answers about Bangle, but in the end, it is revealed that Kamala is a mutant, a first for the MCU. This hints at the existence of the X-Men in this universe, which Marvel has teased in the past, with Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier making a brief appearance. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,

Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ The Marvels Courtesy Marvel Studios

We were first introduced to Monica Rambeau in childhood captain marvel, She is loved by her Aunt Carol, who tells her that she will return to Earth. As Monica grew up, she took care of her mother Maria and joined SWORD, the organization founded by Maria. In wandavision, she gained supernatural powers because she overcame the hex placed on the town of Westview by Wanda. After her good work in helping get things under control, Nick Fury sends the Skrull to tell him that he is being recruited into SABER for a space mission.