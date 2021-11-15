what to see and sleep at Eden Rock

In the 1960s, the American billionaire David Rockefeller fell in love with Saint-Barthélemy, a gem from the French Antilles. It was he, enchanted by the white beaches, the crystal clear waters surrounded by coral reefs, the lush forests and the rolling hills, who transformed it into the destination of the jet set. Over the years, St Barth has become the meeting place for families such as the Fords and the Rothschilds thanks to a refined but natural, simple and refined allure.

Before Rockefeller it was a silent and isolated islet, loved by Ernest Hemingway, who in these waters, in the 1940s, wrote many of his most famous novels, aboard his barge Pilar. An authentic Caribbean refuge of just twenty-five square kilometers, surrounded by several deserted islets, over time it has enchanted many artists, who have found inspiration in its sparkling atmospheres. Frank Lloyd set The Bounty Tragedy, with Charles Laughton and Clarke Gable. Hugo Pratt drew the adventures of his Corto Maltese. And Gillo Pontecorvo his Queimada, with a seductive Marlon Brando. From 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, in the version with Kirk Douglas and James Mason, to The Partner of Sydney Pollack with Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman.

It was baptized Saint-Barthélemy by Christopher Columbus, who sighted it in 1493, in honor of his elder brother Bartolomeo. Crowned by dozens of steep mountains, it offers wonderful beaches, tongues of sand dotted with palm trees and bathed by postcard waters, such as Le Saline, one of the most beautiful on the island, Gouverneur, Colombier, whose beach protected by the Nature Reserve is only accessible by boat and on foot, Anse de Flamands, the largest, or Baie de Saint Jean, on the northern side. The coves Toiny and Grand Fond are located to the south, where you can discover the wildest soul of the island. The northern part offers the most authentic face, seat of the Marine Park, protected area and reserve of turtles, corals and shells. Here is the beautiful Grand Cul-de-Sac bay, a pristine lagoon from which to start whale watching.

The beaches are just the beginning though. The island is home to the picturesque town of Gustavia, the capital, founded in 1785 by the Swedes: once a fishing village, today it is a vital center with colonial architecture, where villas and vegetation color the streets teeming with bars, clubs filled with music and exotic boutiques. Another beautiful walk is offered by the Marina, a port created in a protected natural inlet in the shape of a horseshoe, animated by a parade of yachts and magnificent sailing ships. Characteristic shops and boutiques enliven the walk, with excellent restaurants and flower-filled terraces that invite you to indulge in tropical rhythms.

For the living room, the most exclusive address is the iconic Eden Rock – St Barths, a temple of glamor in a Caribbean version, loved by Hollywood stars, since the days of Greta Garbo, who was a regular here. Part of the prestigious Oetker Collection portfolio, it is the emblem of the island and its exclusive atmospheres. Already from the magical, secluded and scenic location on top of a rocky promontory, which divides the beautiful white sand strip of St Jean Beach in two. The colonial ambiance of The Sand Bar invites you to relax sipping sweet cocktails barefoot on the sand, tasting the gourmet delights of Jean-Georges Vongerichten in front of the turquoise sea. There is also the sun terrace of the Eden Rock Beach Bar, the perfect place for a sunbath (preferably with a glass of chilled rosé in hand).

Don’t miss the new Eden Spa, one of the most scenic in the Caribbean Sea, with its enchanting location on the top of the rock. With a novelty: the beauty guru of the stars, Dr. Barbara Sturm, from this year offers her experience for a perfect remise en forme, with her famous products and treatments, which help relieve stress, reduce tension muscle and promote natural hair and skin beauty. Like the Eden Rock Sturm Glow Facial, a tailor-made treatment designed exclusively for hotel guests. The alternatives for the living room are different, from the Ultraluxe Villas to the panoramic suites, perched as they are on the rock spur. But at Eden Rock every place is pure magic. It offers privacy, discreet luxury and intimacy, as well as unparalleled views.

