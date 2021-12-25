What to see at Christmas on TV, including classic films, concerts and special evenings. And the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis

Christmas is back and, to the delight of fans of the genre, some of the Christmas films that have made the history of cinema are back. One for all: “The Life is Beautiful” with James Stewart that La7 proposes Friday 24 December in second evening.

There are also, for the same vein, “Singing in the rain” with Gene Kelly (Rete4, 24 at 9.40), “White Christmas” with Danny Kaye and Bing Crosby (Tv2000, 24 at 21.05) And “Gone With the Wind” (Rete4, on December 25th at 8.30 pm).

Between classics and not, the days of Christmas offer the opportunity to make a feast. In addition to those already mentioned, we can see “Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di morte” con Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese (on 25 at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno), “Maleficent 2 – Mistress of Evil” with Angelina Jolie (Raiuno, 26 at 21.25), “Pinocchio” by Roberto Benigni (Rete4, 25 at 16.30), “The gang of Santas” with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo (Italia 1, 25 at 21.25) and animated feature films such as “Coco”, premiered on Raitre on 25 at 21.20.

Those who wish to follow the Mass on Christmas Eve celebrated by Pope francesco can find it on Raiuno or up Tv2000 at 19.20, live from St. Peter’s Basilica. On Rai 1 Saturday at 12.25 about, after the Urbi et Orbi blessing of the Holy Father, and in rerun at 9.15 pm on Rai5, the traditional Christmas Concert will be broadcast from the upper Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi by the Rai National Symphony Orchestra, now in its 36th edition.

From the great classics such as Silent Night from Franz Gruber or Panis Angelicus from César Franck, to the very famous Ave Maria of Schubert, passing through pages by Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. Christmas Eve and Christmas morning will air on Rai 1 two special appointments of the Zecchino d’Oro. Two episodes from the Antoniano of Bologna, with the Piccolo Coro “Mariele Ventre” of the Antoniano, the songs of the Zecchino d’Oro and the Christmas classics. It will begin Thursday 24 December at 17.05 with “L’Attesa”. Paolo Belli and Cristina D’Avena will also conduct the appointment of 25th December with “The Christmas Zecchino”, broadcast at 9.35 on Rai1. .

On the 24th in prime time Raiuno offers the documentary film “Ailo – An adventure in the ice”, shot in the breathtaking scenery of Lapland, the land of Santa Claus. For those who prefer music to the cinema on the 24th in prime time Canale 5 offers the traditional “Christmas concert” conducted by Federica Panicucci: at the Conciliazione Auditorium in Rome, among others, Enrico Ruggeri, Federico Rossi, Ana Mena, Anggun and Francesca Michielin.

Always on Channel 5 on Christmas Eve at 21.20 there is “All together now kids”: Michelle Hunziker leads the special evening dedicated to children between 6 and 12 years old; in jury there are J-Ax, Anna Tatangelo, Rita Pavone and Francesco Renga. Among the other proposals we find the traditional “Montecarlo Circus Festival” (Raitre, on the 24th in prime time) And “Tonight in Naples” (Raiuno, on the 25th in prime time): Alberto Angela accompanies the spectators at night to discover the enchanted places of the Neapolitan capital, showing among others the Veiled Christ, the Treasure of San Gennaro and the cribs of via San Gregorio Armeno.

