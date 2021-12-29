by Capital Web

Betty Senator hosts Valentina Ariete from Movie Player that he recommends what to see at the cinema during the holidays, remember that the FFP2 mask is mandatory to attend the projections.

Paolo Genovese, i Manetti Bros, the film with Lady Gaga, here are Valentina’s advice:

“We are very lucky in this period, there are many films to see!”

Diabolik If you are passionate about comics Giussani sisters, Diabolik is made especially for those who love films with a slightly smoky French atmosphere and the 60’s. Eva Kant impersonated by Miriam Leone is perfect and Luca Marinelli is Diabolik. The direction is handled by Manetti Bros.

House of Gucci “I don’t know whether to recommend it or not because depending on who sees it, they may like it or not. House of Gucci it divided a lot of critics and audiences. But I recommend viewing, if only for Lady Gaga who is overwhelming, incredible, has done an incredible job on himself “

Super heroes Couples that stand the test of time are Superheroes… “If you have a bit of a melancholy spirit you may not be ready but the film is beautiful and therapeutic, full of love. Paolo Genovese he told me the title Super heroes it occurred to him why today to be together, since society hardly obliges us anymore and we choose to be together, you have to be superheroes. Protagonists Alessandro Borghi And Jasmine Trinca. “

West Side Story “Directed by Steven Spielberg, the new West Side Story it’s a wonderful film, only the dubbing is perhaps not up to par but they sing a lot for most of the film. Spielberg has made uncharted territory a film we all know. You can see the eye of the author, of the director, each frame is a painting. “