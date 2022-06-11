What to see at the movies in Mexico: from a different look at the multiverse to films from Colombia and Germany

This week in Mexico the premieres of cinematography films as rare in the country’s commercial screens as the German, Colombian and Australian. That includes the premiere of the delirious bet “Everything everywhere at the same time”, which explores the multiverse with humor and without being part of either Marvel or DC.

Everything everywhere at the same time

Everything Everywhere All at Once; EU, 2022: They direct: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. With: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu

An elderly Chinese immigrant is thrown into a madcap adventure where she is the only one who can save the world by exploring the multiverse that connects to her past lives. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as The Daniels after their “Swiss Army Man,” make an engaging film that is both delusional and scatological in its quest to blend the comic and the sentimental, the human and the supernatural. Michelle Yeoh, the star of “The Tiger and the Dragon,” is the lead.

Exodus: The Last Tide

The Colony; Germany-Switzerland, 2021. Directed by: Tim Fehlbaum. With: Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sope Dirisu, Joel Basman

This German film, cinematography of which few tapes are released outside the art circuit, begins when planet Earth becomes uninhabitable for humans and an elite group manages to flee and settle on Planet Kepler 209. But its atmosphere returns barren to the new inhabitants. Years later, they launch the Ulysses II Mission to explore and return to planet Earth. Upon entry to the planet, the space capsule goes out of control as it hits the atmosphere and Blake is the only surviving astronaut, who discovers that she is not alone.

devil

Colombia; 2021. directs: Daniel Bohorquez. With: María Camila Pérez, Francisca Estevez, Fiona Horsey, Marvens Passiano.

With a plot that leaves much of its suspense in the hands of the viewer, which winks at the classic vampire movies, this recent Colombian film presents the story of a young nurse who gets a job taking care of an old man in a desolate house in the field to which the patient’s daughter has invited her. There she begins to relive childhood traumas that lead her to question her own identity and her own reality. The film has some well-achieved atmospheres.

chasing a dream

Ride like a Girl; Australia, 2019. Directed by: Rachel Griffiths. With: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Brooke Satchwell.

The debut of the renowned Australian actress Rachel Griffiths postponed its premiere because it was just the closing of activities due to the covid-19 pandemic. Overcome that, the film can finally be seen and tells the true story of Michelle Payne. With ease and without excess, the film, starring Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill, has had bad luck in critics despite its consistent narrative.

The hole in the fence

Mexico, 2021. Directed by: Joaquín del Paso. With: Rafael Ayala, Dante Carrillo.

This film, set in a religious summer camp for wealthy teenagers, is an amalgamation of situations that seeks to make a social critique of inequalities, power, religiosity and, above all, prejudice. Without developing any story or any character, the film has interesting flashes and some interesting dramatic tensions, largely achieved by Alfonso Herrera Salcedo’s Venice award-winning photographic work.