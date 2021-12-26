What to see at the theater on New Year’s Eve 2022 and during the holidays

After last year’s lockdown, Italians have the desire to experience the holidays a little outside the home. With the necessary precautions – such as wearing a mask and providing adequate sanitation – Milan and Rome offer the opportunity to enjoy some shows and events to celebrate Christmas 2021 with your family and friends. It takes a bit of magic and lightheartedness to distract yourself from such a period full of uncertainty and fear and art in its various forms can be not only entertainment, but also a valid help to feel better. Therefore we recommend some events not to be missed if you spend the holidays in these two Italian cities.

What to see (and do) at Christmas in Milan

Ghost – The Musical

From 28 December 2021 to 9 January 2022 it is on stage at the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan Ghost – The Musical, based on the 1990 film of the same name, written by Bruce Joel Rubin and directed by Jerry Zucker, which made the whole world cry over and over. The passionate love story between Sam and Molly between reality and the afterlife is staged by Federico Bellone maintaining a respectful loyalty to the cult with Demi Moore And Patrick Swayze. The exciting will not be missing Unchained Melody from The Righteaous Brothers and some special effects curated by the illusionist Paolo Carta. “With this romantic thriller we would like the viewer to shake the hand of the person who came with him or her to the theater, or run to him or her he cares deeply about, so as not to miss the opportunity to say once again, or for the first time, I love you, and for real… because the trains of life often pass only once, and just as often there is no turning back. ”

Attilio Marasco

Alice! in Wonderland

From 15 December the famous tale of Lewis Carroll becomes a nouveau cirque show in the fascinating setting of the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. A world premiere for this international production which, for the occasion, has created a special structure with mirrors, wood and velvets inspired by the tents of the mobile circus of the early 1900s in Northern Europe. Twelve performers from various countries of the world, with the collaboration of the Kataklò Academy, give life to a series of acrobatic scenes that defy the force of gravity, actively involving the audience. All accompanied by the music of John Metcalfe and a song performed by Elisa.

La Bayadère at the La Scala theater

From 20 December 2021 to 13 January 2022 it is on stage at the Teatro La Scala in Milan La Bayadère, ballet in three acts with Libretto by Marius Petipa And Sergej Kudekov. The La Scala ballet company directed by Kevin Rhodes, with the participation of the students of the Ballet School of the Teatro alla Scala Academy, they bring the ballet choreographer by Rudolf Nureyev to the stage. La Bayadère to date it has only been presented at the Paris Opera since 1992 and this is the first time at the Milanese theater with the new staging of Luisa Spinatelli. A rich production with variations and virtuosity for the opera that paved the way for the western fortune of Nureyev and this ballet.

The Village of Wonders

From 20 November to 9 January 2022, after checking the super green pass at the entrance, it is possible to walk and have fun in the Village of Wonders in the center of Milan. From 10 to 21 in the historic Indro Montanelli Public Gardens, also known as Giardini di Porta Venezia or Giardini di Via Palestro, you can visit this Christmas theme park among stalls, entertainment for children, games, decorations and lights, ice skating and many other activities in line with the Christmas holidays.

What to see (and do) at Christmas in Rome

Aladin – The brilliant musical

From 2 December 2021 to 9 January 2022 is on stage at the Brancaccio Theater Aladin – The Musical Geniale with original music and musical arrangements by Davide Magnabosco, Alex Procacci And Paolo Barillari. A family show inspired by the famous oriental short stories de The Thousand and One Nights which traces the adventures of Aladdin and the genie of the lamp in a suggestive and magical Middle Eastern setting. From the costumes to the music and the choreographies, some Bollywood-style contaminations appear, but visually they strike some well-finished and ambitious special effects such as the romantic flight aboard the flying carpet over the rooftops of Baghdad or the transformations of Aladin following some spells. In the lead roles of Aladin and Jasmine, Giovanni Abbracciavento and Emanuela Rei.

Antonio Agostini

Oh Mama!

The musical is staged at the Sistina Theater from 7 December to 9 January 2022 Oh Mama! directed and adapted from Massimo Romeo Piparo for PeepArrow Entertainment. The timeless songs of Abba accompany the story of Sophie, a young woman who is about to get married on a small and adorable Greek island, and she invites her mother’s three historical boyfriends to the wedding to find out which of them is the father she never knew. Many of you will have enjoyed the eponymous film with Meryl Streep And Amanda Seyfried of 2000, and this is an opportunity to relive this lively and colorful adventure with the choreography of Roberto Croce and in the main cast Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini, Sergio Muniz And Sabrina Marciano.

Christmas World

From 4 December 2021 to 9 January 2022 the Auditorium Parco della Musica is transformed into a real Christmas village with many attractions, stalls, an ice skating rink, parades, shows and plays of lights. 25,000 square meters in the open air with huge installations that reproduce some iconic places from all over the world and many ideas to entertain and entertain young and old.

And in the rest of Italy? Here are the theatrical performances not to be missed

Bologna: Alice in Wonderland – The musical at the Teatro Celebrazioni on January 16, 2022. The Compagnia delle Formiche will take the audience to the white rabbit hole to relive the emotions of the classic of literature with a show full of fabulous costumes, suggestive sets and overwhelming music.

Turin: A Black Coffee for Poirot at the Gioiello Theater. From December 16, 2021 to January 1, 2022 the show that proposes one of the classics of Agatha Christie directed by Piero Nuti. For those wishing to go to the theater on New Year’s Eve 2022 there will also be a show on 31 December and 1 January.

