What to see in ‘streaming’: George Clooney and Julia Roberts already coincided in a fascinating ‘thriller’ with kidnappings and conspiracies – CINEMABLEND

Economic crisis, news and kidnappings come together in ‘Money Monster’, a film directed by Jodie Foster that brought the two actors together before his ‘Journey to Paradise’.

A thriller with a conspiracy theme and also a social one, mixing the world of news with the kidnapping genre and with the context of the economic crisis that exploded in 2008. Also an adult film that brought together (again) two of the biggest movie stars on the planet, placed at the command of another great star who became the director. All this occurs in Money Monster.

The film, available in streaming through Movistar +, takes us into the bowels of informative television with the charismatic George Clooney in front. He coincides as the leader of the cast alongside Julia Roberts, with whom he already coincided in the films Ocean’s Eleven or Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and will do so again this year with Journey to Paradise. Both are directed by Jodie Foster, who also stars Jack O’Connell, Caitriona Balfe, Dominic West and Giancarlo Esposito.

Clooney is the Grandiloquent host of this financial-themed newscast and TV show. He is considered an economic guru, a voice to be reckoned with on Wall Street, and many blindly follow his advice. He takes advantage of his privileged knowledge of stock movements, although he is not always right, as was the notorious case of a high-risk technology company in which he recommended buying shares.

This movie has been broadcast 30 times on television and has (almost) always led in audience

Many of his followers lost a lot of money on that recommendation, and his reputation was damaged. But that is nothing when, in full broadcast of his financial program, a furious young man enters the set with a gun, assuring that he has lost all his savings because of the presenter, and will kidnap him live along with the rest of the team. Presenter, allied with the director of him, must get out of this dangerous situation without anyone getting hurt.

It is not difficult to relate how the financial expert is singled out with the general malaise produced after the great economic crisis at the beginning of the century. Foster tries to show the fury of an entire generation that put itself, almost unconsciously, in the hands of vultures who groped the entrails of Wall Street at will and ended up causing a collapse that, above all, ordinary citizens paid for.

What to see on Disney +: the adaptation of a science fiction classic that failed at the box office and has become a cult film

But it is not only the financial powers that take the sticks in this film, but there is also a sharp criticism of news programs turned into show business and entertainment. Live TV as a miserious showcase where chatty figures can prosper without suffering consequences. Foster is splashing those details through a tense kidnapping thriller that drinks from movies like Network, a ruthless world or Mad City.

Clooney and Roberts also manage to be the main hooks that the viewer can cling to as the film seeks to fulfill its ambitions. Although it is not always successful, we are before a film with great moments of tension and that manages to be a formidable adult entertainmentso it is very worth rescuing in streaming if you are looking for something with this fabulous duo of interpreters.

You can see Money Monster in Movistar+.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter