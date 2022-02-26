What to see, listen to, read and navigate in the public media until next Wednesday

The following is the agenda, from today and until next Wednesday, of the outstanding contents that will be broadcast by the public media, prepared by the Secretary of Media and Public Communication of the Nation.

PUBLIC MEDIA AGENDA

Week of February 25 to March 2.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

TELAM

TELAM GLOBAL: CHILE IN THE COUNTDOWN: THE ASSUMPTION OF BORIC

Two weeks after the presidential inauguration of Gabriel Boric, the Hall of Honor is preparing to receive up to 500 people, and the Chilean population anxiously awaits the arrival of February 11. Why is there so much enthusiasm for the date to arrive?

This video is part of Télam Global, a weekly micro about the most relevant world news, presented by Manuela Castañeda.

AUCTION NEWS (VIDEO)

The humorist Sebastian Fernandez analyzes the news of the week.

Watch the video on Télam Digital and on Youtube

PODCAST- FROM EVERYDAY LIFE – “Your little sign annoys me”.

Exclusively, from everyday life, our correspondent, Adrián Stoppelman, confronts the posters, signs and warnings of the owners of commercial establishments who create their own laws. Listen to him and join this campaign of disobedience to what is not appropriate to obey.

Listen to it on Spotify

DEPORTV http://deportv.gov.ar/

5:00 p.m. YPF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022. THE FUTURE vs. BOCA.

opening match. Stories: Carla Mileo // Comments: Ivana Rodríguez

The Women's Championship is lived in the public media.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26

TELAM

PHILOSOPHY (VIDEO). WHAT DID THE GREAT PHILOSOPHERS SAY ABOUT CARNIVAL?

Julian Fava reflects on joy and fun.

Watch the video on Télam Digital and on Youtube

NATIONAL CLASSIC 96.7

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. AN AFTERNOON AT THE OPERA

MANON LESCAUT DE PUCCINI VIENNA 2022

Asmik Papian – Brian Jagde – Boris Pisanhovich / Francesco Ivan Ciampa

IOLANTA DE TCHAIKOVSKY BERLIN 2022

Asmik Papiano – Liparit Avetsian and Igor Golovatenko / Kirill Kondrashin

DEPORTV http://deportv.gov.ar/

4:45 p.m. ATLAS vs. CENTRAL CORDOBA. First C Tournament 2022

All the matches can be followed live on DEPORTV.

NATIONAL RADIO

9:00 p.m. PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL – INDEPENDENT vs BOCA

With the Rapporteurs team, Pasión Nacional- José Gabriel relates, comments Daniel Cacioli

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

TELAM

ECOINTENSE (VIDEO).-

In this new chapter by Natalia Mazzei we are going to talk about fungi as allies against pollution.

Watch the video on Télam Digital and on Youtube

NATIONAL RADIO

2:00 p.m. PREVIOUS PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL

From 5:00 p.m. with the Rapporteurs team, Pasión Nacional

Students-Arsenal. Damian Zárate recounts, comments Alejandro Fabbri,

Sarmiento-Unión (connection) tells Fabian Codevilla

River-Racing, relates Victor Hugo, comments Alejandro Apo and Santiago Lucía

Argentinos-San Lorenzo, relates Eladio Arregui, comments Viviana Vila

DEPORTV http://deportv.gov.ar/

3:00 p.m. ARGENTINE BEACH HANDBALL CUP.

NATIONAL FOLKLORIC FM 98.7

6:00 p.m. ROOT NETWORKS

LIVE from TECNÓPOLIS with Mica Farías Gomez and Camilo Carabajal

10:00 p.m. LUNAR CODE

LIVE from TECNÓPOLIS with Rocío Araujo and Franco Ramirez

DEPORTV http://deportv.gov.ar/

WOMEN’S SOCCER 2022. First Division Championship A. LIVE

09.00: Independent vs Excursionists

Stories: Laura Corriale – Comments: Ayelén Pujol

Playing field: Marcela Brachetti – Daniela Lichinizer

5:00 p.m.: Deportivo Español vs Rosario Central

Stories: Carla Mileo – Comments: Ivana Rodríguez

Field of play: Daniela Portela Chain – Candela Leiga

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

NATIONAL RADIO

PODCAST. HISTORY OF YOUR COLORS, stories by Alejandro Fabbri

Premiere Episode 5: South of the Riachuelo

The history of Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata and its classic rival, Estudiantes de la Plata. Continues between La Plata and Avellaneda, passing through the Banfield, Quilmes and Argentino de Quilmes Lanús clubs, Climbing Remedies Workshops, Temperley, Los Andes, Defense and Justice, El Porvenir, Brown de Adrogué and “los Naranjas” de Berazategui.

Listen to it on Radio Nacional Podcast, on Spotify and on iTunes.

COUNT

CORONAVIRUS FACE OF SCIENCE

The faces of the scientific community. The value of science, technology and innovation as transformative tools for society, during the health, economic and social crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 and Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation. The actions of the CORONAVIRUS UNIT, -integrated by the MINCyT, CONICET and the I+D+i Agency-, told by its protagonists.

TRAILER

TUESDAY 1 OF MARCH

TELAM

NEAR EAST (video)

In each episode, Dongya Liang invites us to discover new curiosities about his country. In this chapter: Chinese silk.

PODCAST- WISE AND POPULAR WITH HUGO PAREDERO

“Whoever is silent, grants” How much in three words! It is a saying that emerged from popular wisdom, since it literally expresses what it means. Even so, it does not resonate the same for everyone. There are those who understand that to remain silent is to grant reason to the other, and there are those who see, in that silence, a washing of hands. Neither yes nor no. Neither.

Listen to it on SPOTIFY

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (WEB MULTIMEDIA SPECIAL)

ENCOUNTER

8:30 p.m. 9 VACCINES, by Iair Said – Summer Cycle in shorts

Summer in Buenos Aires. Diego is bitten by a dog. Melina, for a cat. Rabies requires nine vaccinations. The stripped corridors of a public hospital become witnesses to an encounter that turns every puncture into an expectation every day. Diego has time and just wants to lose his fear.

LA REAL, by Lucia Ravanelli (At the end of 9 vaccinations)

Romina is a manicurist and an emerging hip hop artist. Her assured success will make her go through a rediscovery.

PREVIEW

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

TELAM

ANNOUNCEMENTS: HISTORY UP TO DATE – Monday to Sunday

A video reviews the most relevant events that occurred decades ago. The story, in words and images every day. Monday to Sunday

Available on digital Télam and on the YouTube channel

NEWS MINUTE – Monday to Friday

The most outstanding titles in 1 minute. Three broadcasts per day. 9,13,20 hours (Audio and video)

Available on digital Télam and on the YouTube channel

HIGHLIGHTS

NATIONAL RADIO

NATIONAL FOLKLORIC FM 98.7

LRA 22 JUJUY NATIONAL RADIO

9:00 p.m. CARNIVAL OF THE TEKIS

From Friday at 9:00 p.m. transmission from San Salvador de Jujuy, with production by LRA22 for the 49 stations of the National chain. Gustavo Martinez and Hector Gonzalez drive.

February 25: Valentín Oliva (Wos), Juanse, Natalie Perez, Los Tekis, Coroico, Llokallas, Nestor en Bloke, Ternura, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 26: La delio Valdez, Soledad Pastorutti, La Konga, Hollywood Bungalows, Los Tekis, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Banda Coya, Los Mellizos Jujeños, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 27: La Beriso, Rombai, Los Tekis, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Cesar and his happiness group, Lu Arraya, Chijra, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 28: Bacilos, Los Kjarkas, Los Tekis, Lázaro Caballero, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Micaela Chauque, Aruma Jujeña, Los Criollos, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

PUBLIC TELEVISION

THE CARNIVAL OF THE TEKIS (JUJUY) – CALDÉN FESTIVAL (SANLUIS)

From this Friday the 25th at 9:00 pm and during the weekend, Public Television presents new broadcasts of Festival País, hosted by Marcelo Iribarne and with the special participation of Florencia Bazán.

From San Salvador de Jujuy, Los Tekis will share the first Friday night from 10 pm together with artists from Ternura, Juanse, Wos, Néstor en Bloque, Natalie Pérez, Coroico, and DJs An Fontana and Ariel Bellone, in an evening that promises party, color and the best hits of each group and singer. The agenda continues Saturday and Sunday

The same Friday, starting at midnight, the 15th Caldén Festival arrives from the town of Nueva Galia in the Province of San Luis with the presence of Juan Fuentes, Pablo Lescano, L’Gante and Luis Soloa from Salta.

On Saturday, starting at 10 pm, it will be Ceibo, Destino San Javier, Abel Pintos and Dale Q’Va, and on Sunday at midnight, it will be the turn of Chaqueño Palavecino and Que Lokura, among other artists and performers. (Telam)