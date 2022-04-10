What to see on Disney +: An expected adaptation marked by controversy that could have succeeded at the box office – CINEMABLEND

The crime saga returned to the big screen with a new installment earlier this year. Now you can see this movie, starring Gal Gadot, at home.

The coronavirus has affected the distribution of films. Especially with regard to the time that passes between a title reaching theaters and a streaming platform. What used to take more than half a year has now been reduced to a couple of months. Example of this is death on the nilethe sequel to Murder on the Orient Express which adapts a new novel by Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh is placed behind the cameras of this ‘thriller’ in which he returns as the detective Hercule Poirot. The film, after several delays and controversy, arrived in theaters in February of this year. Now you can enjoy it on Disney + Without aditional costs.

‘Death on the Nile’: One million euros, 160 suits and a month for a dress, this is how the Spanish Paco Delgado dressed his stars

death on the nile tells the story of a newlywed couple celebrating their engagement in Egypt. Specifically, on the Karnak boat, which they have rented to navigate the Nile with their guests. Everything is fun until a crime is committed: a rich heiress has been murdered. That is when Hercule Poirot comes into action, who must investigate who is to blame.

As it happened in Murder on the Orient Express, Branagh has recruited an all-star cast for the film. Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Annette Bening and Rose Leslie are some of the actors and actresses who lead the main cast of the film. However, the title has been marked by controversy over one of these interpreters: Hammer.

In January 2021, the actor from Call Me By Your Name was involved in an escandal of accusations of sexual violence. It all started when an Instagram user shared a series of screenshots of supposedly conversations between the interpreter and another woman. These messages spoke of sexual fantasies and contained comments about cannibalism. Subsequently, the actor, who left and was fired from the projects for which he had signed and was accused of rape, was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic.

The rise and fall of Armie Hammer: the latest piece in a family saga full of scandals, bribes and Russian spies

death on the nile collection more than 136 million dollars worldwide. its predecessor, Murder on the Orient Express, more than 352 million dollars. Of course, the world was very different in 2017 compared to 2022. There was no pandemic and, although the figures of the first installment are not comparable to those of a great ‘blockbuster’, they were not bad at all.

death on the nile it was destined to be a box office hit. Not only because Branagh has already shown that people are interested in Christie’s stories, but also because the cast, with Gadot as the main course, was a way to hook the public.

However, neither the actress wonder-woman not even a new crime to solve could against the situation of the cinema with the coronavirus crisis. The promotion of the film, which helps to increase interest in seeing it, was also affected by the controversy regarding Hammer. If neither of these two things had happened, it is likely that death on the nile It would have significantly improved its box office numbers.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter