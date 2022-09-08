What to see on Disney +: the colorful and fun return of one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes is already in ‘streaming’ – CINEMABLEND

With Christian Bale joining the marvelite universe as one of the most applauded villains and with the returns of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, as well as director Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ promises to make a thunderous premiere.

One of the most anticipated Marvel Studios movies of all phase 4, with the return of one of the most beloved heroes of the Cinematic Universe as well as one of the oldest. Maintaining the reinvention that made his particular saga an irreverent comedy as hilarious as it is carefree, Thor: Love And Thunder has managed to be one of the most watched movies of the year. 275207

We can expect it to achieve a similar rumble when it debuts on the streaming platform. Disney+, which occurs today. Not only does it have again the makers of the success of Thor: Ragnarok such as Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson or the director and screenwriter Taika Waititi, or the great return of Natalie Portman after having cut ties with Marvel Studios, but it also has Christian bale doing one of the most striking and prominent villains in the universe by Kevin Feige.

The film focuses on the god of thunder’s existential crisis and search for purpose after the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Endgame, where he has lost almost everyone he cares about, including several of the Avengers. Navigating the different planets alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, he struggles to put his days as a superhero behind him and returns to New Asgard sensing possible danger.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: 16 hidden winks in the latest Marvel movie

That threat is Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Bale) who has launched a personal crusade against all the deities of the universe, feeling abandoned by them and having in his possession the necrosword that gives him unimaginable and dark power. Nevertheless, Thor’s confrontation with this godslayer will not be as shocking as the reunion with his former love Jane Foster (Portman), who has also managed to restore her old hammer and has obtained the powers of the god of thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder seeks to show this journey of personal search and rediscovered emotions, as well as to show some tragedies that have shaken these characters, while making a scathing commentary on the divine figures throughout history and their relationship with the humans who venerate them. All this without giving up the absurd and silly comedy that characterizes Waititi and has already successfully tried in Thor: Ragnarök.

How to watch Marvel movies and series in chronological order

It is possible that the machine gun of jokes here could become more saturating than in the previous film, and it is possible that many do not like his way of jumping abruptly between the joke and the more dramatic aspects of the story. Waititi takes more risks than evermaking the group somewhat more unstable than its previous marvelous film, but it is also one of the films that cares the most for the children of these films.

Its colorful fantasy, its casual and physical humor and its epic adventure, in addition to having children being a fundamental part of the story, make it one of the most youth-oriented movies in the Marvel Universe. In other words, it is a blockbuster for the whole family to enjoy, offering laughs and spectacular actionand offers a great chapter of development for one of the classic heroes of the franchise.

You can see Thor: Love and Thunder in Disney+.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter