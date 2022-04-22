What to see on Disney +: the exciting eighties adventure that has inspired ‘The Lost City’ – CINEMABLEND

A splendid combination of classic adventure, romance and comedy that bears many similarities to the success of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner tape can be found on the Disney platform.

Romantic writer, whose novels come to life in a certain way, and who ends up stuck in the jungle, out of total context, with an adventurous heartthrob, whom she has to wax several times. This premise reminds you perhaps of the last premiere of Sandra Bullock, The lost City. But in reality it is the same as a hilarious eighties movie to which Bullock’s latest release pays homage in a certain way, and which is available on Disney +. Is about behind the green heart and the reference is so clear that even the film itself winks at it at one point in the film. When a banner parodies the title “Romancing the Stone”, the original name given to the film behind the green heart.

Starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, with roles very similar to those of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock -although, really, the character that most resembles Douglas’s is that of Brad Pitt, in it both women play writers of romantic novels -. There are many things that both films are similar to, so this eighties classic is an ideal recommendation if you were satisfied with The lost City.

How was the crazy story of ‘After the green heart’ born?

Robert Zemeckis He had made a couple of films that had not been very successful, but he hoped to have a place in the industry thanks to the support of his mentor Steven Spielberg. At the same time he was being considered for Cocoon, he came across a script from an unknown Diane Thomas that crossed classic adventure and romance, and saw here an opportunity to show the major studios that he had what it took to be a landmark director. He accepted this commission in the hope that it would be a good intermediate step to make his desired science fiction and time travel film called Return to the future.





The film shows us Joan Wilder (Turner), a successful but lonely romance writer, who suddenly receives a kidnapping note: her sister is being held in Colombia, and she must go there with a mysterious map that will lead to a treasure. highly desired. The trip, yes, turns out to be more turbulent and dangerous than expected, and in a moment where her life is threatened she is rescued by Jack Colton (Douglas), a tongue-in-cheek adventurer with whom he ends up teaming up to be able to follow the path marked by the map.

Brad Pitt’s cameo and a romance in the jungle: This is ‘The Lost City’, the adventure comedy by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

In the process, he will end up finding certain similarities with the heroes he describes in his novels, and an unexpected relationship emerges between them beyond the professional agreement marked to find the treasure. Zemeckis takes clear influences from classics like the queen of africa to make the romantic and adventure part work, while he resorts to his already trained comedic talent to give the whole a certain self-confidence and unique charisma.

The combination clearly works out of fear, as also happens in the couple created by Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. behind the green heart is one of those eighties classics that, even having badly aged aspects, has an electric energy and charisma, which picks up the witness of another great adventure film made, precisely, by his great ally Spielberg: In search of the lost ark.

Zemeckis’s film, however, stands on its own beyond compare, offering delightful entertainment for an adventurous afternoon with the family, or alone, that will satisfy whether you want passionate romance or a hilarious adventure.

behind the green heart is available on Disney+.

