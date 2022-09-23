What to see on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Movistar, HBO, Filmin | The series that premiere this weekend 23, 24 and 25 September

September is drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean the series slows down. ‘The rings of power’ and ‘The house of the dragon’ continue to break down their stories chapter by chapter, but this Sunday we have one of the great premieres of Atresplayer Premium, ‘The gypsy bride’, the first fiction that adapts a work by Carmen Mola, the pseudonym under which Jorge Díaz, Antonio Mercero and Agustín Martínez hide.

It is not the only Spanish series that lands on platforms this weekend because Netflix incorporates ‘Las de Última Row’ into its massive grid, the first television fiction created and directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, the person in charge of films such as ‘AzulOscuroCasiNegro’ or ‘Fat’.

1 Atresplayer Premium | September 25th the gypsy bride



Paco Cabezas directs ‘La novia gitana’, the work that adapts the first volume of the trilogy written by Carmen Mola, a pseudonym under which Jorge Díaz, Antonio Mercero and Agustín Martínez, winners of the Planeta Prize last year, hide. ‘The Gypsy Bride’, available tells the investigation of a macabre homicide case. Elena Blanco, a veteran homicide inspector from the BAC (Case Analysis Brigade) played by Nerea Barros, is an intelligent woman, obsessed with solving her own horror and who, to the grief of the Macaya family, parents of two young women murdered six years apart, is sadly reflected. She and her team will be in charge of looking for the person responsible for a cruel ritual.

two AMC+ | September 22 tales of walking dead



These dead are very much alive. The journey of the ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise continues on television and it does so with a new spin-off entitled ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’. Produced by AMC Studios, this new adventure is an anthology series made up of independent episodes focused on different characters, both new and returning from the original series. Each hour-long episode has its own tone and point of view, with characters having to make life and death decisions. Among the actors that appear in this fiction are Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda or Danny Ramirez.

3 netflix | September 23 The ones in the last row



Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is behind ‘The ones in the last row’. The fiction tells the story of Sara, Alma, Carol, Leo and Olga, close friends since they went to school together. Every year without exception they organize a one-week getaway together. This year is different, one of them has been diagnosed with cancer and this will make this trip decisive for their lives. Before heading to the beach, they have made a pact: cancer will not be discussed and, furthermore, they will all have to fulfill a challenge, a wish, something that they have not dared to explore for fear of the consequences. Itsaso Arana, Mónica Miranda, María Rodríguez Soto, Mariona Terés, Godeliv Van den Brandt and Javier Rey star in the fiction.

4 HBO Max | September 25th the house of the dragon



On Sunday, September 25, the sixth chapter of ‘The House of the Dragon’ arrives, HBO’s adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood’, a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’. In the new episode we will get the answer to whether King Viserys died at the end of the previous installment. Judging by the trailer that HBO Max has already revealed, viewers will experience a time jump again and see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke for the first time in the series playing the adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

5 Prime Video | September 23 the rings of power



The new episode of ‘The Rings of Power’ is available on Amazon Prime from this September 23, in which we will follow the elf Galadriel in her search for Sauron. It will be the fifth chapter of the series, which means that the fiction will have already passed the equator half of its first season. It is to be hoped that the action picks up and the characters, who have already been consolidating, take positions in the fight against evil in Middle-earth.

6 HBO Max | September 22 The Handmaid’s Tale



The fifth season of the fiction based on the story created by Margaret Atwood continues. The third chapter moves forward after the shocking death of Fred Waterford. Still with the Commander’s blood on her hands, June is bloodthirsty and desperate to extend that revenge to Serena. Unfortunately, June’s anger will weigh heavily on her family.

6 netflix | September 22 Rescue in a cave in Thailand



Based on real events, the fiction tells the story of the international effort that was made to rescue a Thai soccer team that was trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected storm. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, ‘Thirteen Lives’, a film directed by Ron Howard and starring, among others, Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson, came to Prime Video.

7 netflix | September 22 Easy money



The second season of ‘Easy Money’ arrives on the Netflix grill. The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang member and a troubled teenager come together as they desperately and sinisterly try to make money. The series follows in the footsteps, ten years later, of the famous Swedish film trilogy starring Joel Kinnaman.