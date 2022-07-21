What to see on Prime Video: one of the most surprising and violent ‘westerns’ in recent years with Kit Harington – Movie News

Unexpectedly out of Holland itself, ‘Brimstone’ is a stunning exercise in Western savagery steeped in epicness and darkness. And you can see it through the Amazon streaming platform.

One of the most surprising and remarkable westerns of recent years, which came out of Europe itself instead of coming out directly as an American production. In fact, this unexpected gem came out of the Netherlands, with a director from there, and an interesting international cast. And it is one of the darkest and most violent films of recent years. This is Brimstone, a formidable film that we find in the catalog of Prime Video.

Written and directed by Martin Koolhoven, this film dives right into the darker and less enjoyable aspects of the genre, hitting with a brutal forcefulness the archaic values ​​that were once claimed by it. And to do so, it has a remarkable cast with names like Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, Emilia Jones or old acquaintances from Game of Thrones such as Kit Harington and Carice van Houten.

The film sets us in the Wild West of the late nineteenth century, in a modest and remote location. At the center of the story is Fanning’s character Liz, who is about a young 20-year-old mother who is part of the quiet community. There he tries to make his family grow without major fuss and in good connivance with the rest of the town.

What to see (free and without subscription): a classic and essential ‘spaghetti western’ with one of the best works of Clint Eastwood

Everything will change when a sinister priest, obsessed with her, begins to make her life impossible. Liz will have no choice but to flee from the threat posed by that man, who has known her since her earliest childhood. But this escape will not be so easy, since the diabolical preacher is ready for his word to be heard by all possible means.

Despite moving in the western genre, Koolhoven also pulls many elements of the psychological thriller, as well as the driest crude European cinema. It also gets into lurid and very disturbing aspects without too much blush, related to sexual repression through moral and Catholic imposition. A religious nightmare with clear readings about the punishment of femininity for wanting to be free.

11 Western Movies That Will Make You Change Your Mind If You Don’t Like The Genre

The way in which it shows the threat of the preacher is also very reminiscent of a classic like The Night of the Hunter, which was also allowed to do comments on repression and threat through trickster figures disguised as respectable people. His way of expressing the horror that plagues the women in the story borders on the fantasy genre, which is why the film had its space at the Sitges film festival.

That is why it is a film that can convince you even if the Wild West genre does not appeal to you too much. Brimstone she has the tools to impress you, from a perfectly dark tone to her few squeamishness when it comes to getting violent. It does not need large flashes to impact, but it measures its rhythm and the intrigue about these characters and this environment very well. It’s an amazing movie.

You can see Brimstone in Amazon Prime Video. Also on Filmin and Movistar+.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter