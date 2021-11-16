What to see on TV tonight November 15: Italy is playing the World Cup – Shows

On the one hand, football, the sport most loved by Italians, on the other, the longest-running reality show on TV. These are just two of the numerous proposals in the schedule for today, November 15, 2021. Here is a guide on what to see on TV this evening.

The challenge

In or out. There is no appeal evidence. Tonight the Italian national football team will have to win the home match of Northern Ireland to be able to conquer the direct qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The boys of coach Roberto Mancini this evening live on Raiuno are contrasted by the “vipponi” of Alfonso Signorini on Canale 5. The Grande Frtaello Vip will try to win the audience war this evening.

The other programs

On Raitre space for Report, while Raidue proposes the film “Miracles from Heaven”. Italia 1 focuses attention on the case of Serena Mollicone with a special of Le Iene, Rete 4 proposes the program instead Fourth Republic. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy, instead, they can follow the seventeenth season of the cult series SU La7. On Tv8 a romantic evening with the film “I before you”.









Movies

The film will be broadcast on Rai4 “Inheritance”, on Channel 20 of Mediaset “Special Forces – Free the hostage”, on Cine 34 “Happiness at last” by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni, on Rai Movie “Gray Owl”, while Paramount Network catapults us into the full Christmas atmosphere with the film “Broadcasting Christmas”. About Iris “A crazy passion” with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, while La5 proposes “The blind side”.