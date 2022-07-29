What to see? Selena Gomez puts the magnifying glass on the Mexican narco

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Selena Gomez is willing to leave her legacy beyond music. The 30-year-old singer and actress has been seeking to establish herself as a producer for several years under the banner of her company, July Moon Productions.

For his first series in Spanish, he chose a sensitive and important topic for the Latino community: drug trafficking.

Gomez, who has Mexican roots, said in a statement about the launch of the series he produces, “My neighbor, the cartel,” that it was the closeness of this case that called his attention to investigate it.

“I am a fan of true crime series, and the Juan Guerrero Chapa murder case immediately interested me. Not only did it take place near where I grew up, in Texas, but it is a story like no other,” Selena wrote.

The documentary series refers to those detective productions in which the case is solved step by step, turning the viewer into a kind of infiltrated agent. Therefore, if you are one of those who enjoyed titles like “Law and order”, “Elementary” or “Mindhunter”, this is probably one of your new favorite series.

Divided into three parts, the first installment of the series explores the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, an organized crime lawyer in the Gulf of Mexico.

This investigation revealed the scope of the Mexican cartels in the United States, since Chapa not only died, but also lived for several years in the residential area of ​​Southlake, Texas, a place that, in the eyes of anyone, is the calmest and safest place to live. to live.

Prosecutors, neighboring police officers and even a Mexican journalist are witnesses who try to reconstruct the murder, with videos that even have the legend “courtesy of the Government of Mexico” and in a story that involves important capos of criminal organizations such as Los Z.

The series, which is already available on Vix+, will have three new episodes every week.

Where: Vix+

When: Now available