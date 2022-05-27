What to see the weekend of San José and Magdalena on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video,



The Alley of Lost Souls is the most powerful premiere of the week on platforms. /EPDA

The weekend of March 19 brings together many events in the Valencian Community. The Cremà de las fallas, the start of the Magdalena, and a regional derby in Elche. But even so, there are people who prefer to stay at home, sheltered from bad weather, watching something on streaming platforms. These with our recommendations for the weekend of March 19.

What to watch on Netflix?

A movie:

Netflix tries again this week to convince us that in addition to Oscar-winning films it can produce entertainment films. Your new bet is black crab, an apocalyptic film in which Sweden has been devastated after a war unleashed by climate change. In this desolate landscape, a group of rebels will try to carry out an almost suicidal mission. Its cold landscapes are ideal for a weekend as dark as this one and it also features Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Jack Ryan, Alien Covennant).

A series:

If what we prefer is a series, Netflix has eight seasons of one of the funniest comedies on American television: Brooklyn Nine Nine, a crazy parody of the police series with an Andy Samberg in a state of grace, and the most innovative LGTBI character ever seen on television: Captain Holt. It is also one of the two North American series where the paella recipe is discussed, a star topic on any day in San José worth its salt.

What to see on HBO Max?

A movie…

With Putin giving grandiose speeches where no one contradicts him, maybe it’s a time to find out “Stalin’s Death“The adaptation of a play that makes comedy with the chaos that occurs in Russia before the death of what is probably the regime with the strongest cult of personality in history on this side of the border with North Korea.

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Arrested Development), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace), or Monty Python Michael Palin are some of the best-known faces in this film directed by Armando Iannuci (creator of Veep, the other American series where it is discussed whether paella must have snails or not).

A series:

If what we are looking for is a series, HBO Max is the current home of Fringethe particular X-Files created by JJ Abrams that makes a lot more sense than anything else the creator of Lost did after the series finale.

What to see on Disney +?

A movie:

Disney + has what is undoubtedly the most powerful premiere of the week. The Alley of Lost Soulsthe homage to classic cinema by director Guillermo del Toro who is nominated for four Oscars, including best film.

Alley of Lost Souls is a story of con men and film noir with Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Tony Collette (Muriel’s Wedding, The Sixth Sense), Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth), Ron Pearlman (Hellboy), Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man, The Lighthouse)

A series:

this march Buffy the Vampire Slayer has turned 25 years old and is still one of the best series you can find in the Disney + catalog. Perhaps Sarah Michelle Gellar will not reach the stardom that was intuited when she was called to star in Cruel Intentions or I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it is still a series with a cast in a state of grace and that served as a quarry for Alyson Hannigan ( How I Met Your Mother) or David Boreanaz (Bones).

What to watch on Prime Video?

A movie:

The Amazon platform has also gone up at no extra cost “spencer“The movie that can achieve the seemingly unthinkable of Kristen Stewart (Twilight) winning an Academy Award.

Directed by Pablo Larraín (No, El Club) the film tells the story of the divorce of the Princess of Wales, Lady Diana Spencer (better known as “Lady Di”) from her husband Prince Charles.

A series:

Inside Prime Video is one of the most underrated comedies of all time: Mozart in the Junglea fun and original approach to classical music in which a young woman will join the most prestigious orchestra in New York just when its most famous conductor (Malcolm McDowell, star of A Clockwork Orange) has just been replaced by a bizarre conductor played by Gael García Bernal (No, and Your Mom Too).

What to see on RTVE Play?

If you don’t have a subscription, or if you can’t find anything you like on your payment platform, don’t worry, RTVE has a complete platform of mainly European content that you can access on your smart TV, mobile, tablet or computer without having to pay anything. It’s called RTVE Play and it’s a more than worthy option offered by Spanish public television.

What movie to see on RTVE Play?

This week RTVE has uploaded “Géminis” to its international cinema section, a production in which Will Smith plays a secret agent who is forced to face an enemy that he does not seem to be able to defeat: a clone of himself with the vitality of a young man in his physical prime.

What series to watch?

As the weekend is coming out cold maybe it’s the best time to find out.”Happy Valley” the story of a tough cop trying to survive in the least touristy part of the English countryside. Her nerves will be tested when the person she hates most reappears in her life: the man who raped and killed her daughter and who now returns with the intention of exercising his rights as the father of the child resulting from that violation.

share the news

news categories