What to see this weekend (11-12 September) on TV

September begins with a few notable releases, in a panorama of platforms dominated by a certain mediocrity and general if not technical, certainly dramaturgical lowering. Noteworthy “The Curier” Old school thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Merab Ninidze, and starring “Mrs. Maisel ”Rachel Brosnan.

Not exactly happy Italian title that refers to hundreds of other films on espionage for a story that has on its side an amazing photograph and two very important acting performances, including an exceptional weight loss of the two protagonists. Cumberbatch has publicly stated that losing ten kilograms was a devastating experience. The film plays its best parts in the second part, it is in general a very good film, to see. On Sky. The true story of Oleg Penkovsky and Greville Wynne, two heroes by chance at the center of a possible nuclear war, was worth living and telling. Some heart-pounding sequences for a product that would have been nice to savor at the cinema, in winter, sitting comfortably as it once was.

Also on Sky Cinema comes Judas and the Black Messiah, fresh from the Oscars. Massive soundtrack and big budgets for a film (yet another) about racism and the social revolution of the 1970s in America. Nothing new under the sun, even if well done. Serious errors of rhythm and inexperience in the dramaturgical structure and in the construction of the characters, but the film must be seen, especially for an ending that surpasses the film, and as we know from what it is important to know about a script, the beginning and the end of the film are the most important.

The film tells the story of William O’Neal and Fred Hampton, precisely the “Judas” and the “Black Messiah” in a rich setting built with no expense spared. A look experienced by the Operations Center of the Black Panthers, a group that referred to Malcolm X and followed his dictates. Also in this case we are talking about a true story, told in a plausible way, and the original song by HER Awarded at the Oscars is worth the price of the ticket.

On Amazon Prime Video, interesting and magnetic, albeit half-successful, Thriller with Nicole Kidman: Nine perfect strangers. Taken from an American Best Seller, stunning setting and photography in California, a great product for those who might want to investigate the psychological plots that emerge in the dramas we all live. Too bad for the “thriller” part of the film, used to flavor the product, and ends up weighing it down. I recommend it because it still deserves it, apart from some rhythm thumps and some distortions.

Also on Amazon, for a fun evening, “Boss Level” film with Frank Grillo, which lacks in the ending but has great rhythm and is really, really fun. Cameo by Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts in a fairly solid film with some ingenuity in the final part, and it’s a shame, because the film is really enjoyable.

Absolutely to be avoided like “The War of Tomorrow” with Chris Pratt, really bad from every point of view. Hollywood continues, in some cases, to offer very expensive products from a production point of view and ignoble from a narrative point of view.

The same goes for “Tom and Jerry” (Sky) which I would avoid, despite the beauty of Chloe Grace Moretz.

To see absolutely “Anthropocene – The human age” of which I spoke here. As always, stay away from the periodical ninety-nine point nine percent of Italian films. Good vision.

