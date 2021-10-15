What to see this weekend (October 16-17) on TV

What to see on TV this weekend: the column of TPI

The title of the week is undoubtedly, and by detachment, Midnight Mass, new Netflix serial that contrasts strongly and authentically with Squid Game, which is more woolly, and more suited to pure entertainment. Midnight Mass is a completely different pasta, and he points it out to us in the first two episodes, interlocutory and difficult to suffer, especially the first. Having overcome this (great) obstacle, it is truly a revelation.

The idea behind the Body of Christ, the holy scriptures applied to gothic and horror, works perfectly, and the series has moments of pure poetry, as well as an incidence that Edgar Allan Poe and Lovecraft would have loved. Nonetheless, the setting is truly pervasive, shakes, ties, and Hamish Linklater’s interpretation of Father Paul is like an Emmy. Not surprisingly, director Mike Flanagan, born in Salem, Massachusetts, is predestined in the field. The biblical connotation makes the product really shocking for several traits, it binds you, enchants you, hypnotizes you. Midnight Mass is worth seeing, overcoming the obstacle of the first two episodes, and you can abandon yourself in it as in a long (deadly) embrace. Some flaws in photography due to the budget are forgotten, while the direction and editing are of a high standard. Congratulations to all, original, dark, mysterious, compelling.

Also in Netflix you can find “Between Two Ferns“, Of a completely different register. Scott Aukerman film starring Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover, Birdman, among others). Why watch it? Because it is hilarious, in the true sense of the word, irresistible. In the film, the host of a local TV engages in interviews with real famous people, from Kanu Reeves to Matthew McConaughey. Unintentionally or not, the characters are insulted and touched in their shortcomings, those who are not particularly intelligent, those who have never won an Oscar. The unpleasant questions are so brilliant and irreverent that they start with laughter. Don’t miss it, for no reason in the world.

On Sky (or Now) you have about a week to see Euphoria, if you haven’t already seen it. It is not clear how the network, perhaps due to rights issues, continues to add and remove what is the best serial of recent years by posting. Superior in craftsmanship and intensity to anything you have seen in recent years. Personally Breaking Bad, Ozark, The first four series of House Of Cards, Black Mirror and Euphoria are the best of what has been seen on television in the last twenty years. Euphoria is modern, brilliant, Zendaya is sublime, a new Meryl Streep. Sam Levinson is a very young director, but in general what is most striking about Euphoria is its modernity and pace. Don’t be discouraged by the “Teen” topic, in Euphoria there is everything: philosophy, society, anthropology. This serial is a monument. Ten years ago I shot my first film, Young Europe (you can find it for free on Youtube thanks to the Italian Government), watch it and let your children see it absolutely if you have teenagers, and Euphoria is the very worthy heir even if it does not deal with ethical issues .

The advice of the week goes to “The Morning Show”, which I awarded last year as one of the serial of the year. The appearance of Valeria Golino lowers the quality level by twenty thousand points. It is not so much the fault of Golino’s well-known problems of acting technique, but of the character entrusted to her, and the screenplay in general. The Morning Show has a great start, then collapses under the weight of a script devoted to the politically correct, to the stereotype, to the character of Golino tailored to the usual passionate Italian, a little catwoman, a little sixty-eight, screamer without moderating her impulses, in short, the usual half-mad Italian. Bad, bad. As always, stay away from Italian products. Good vision.

