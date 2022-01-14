What to see this weekend on Prime Video between news and upcoming titles

Undecided on what to watch this weekend on Prime Video? Here we are as always with our streaming tips. Let’s say it right away: the “big shot” on Prime comes Monday with Monterossi, the tv series with Fabrizio Bentivoglio.

These days, however, there is something to deceive the wait between new releases and expiring content. Among the new titles it stands out in particular Hotel Transylvania 4, the latest chapter in the entertaining animated saga.

As for the expiring titles, however, the last chance to recover a few episodes of Supernatural, but also to see two comedies: the Italian Put Grandma in the freezer and Hollywoodian Downsizing, with Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. Good vision and good weekend!

Unforgettable (2012 TV series, seasons 1-4) – release date January 13

A chance encounter connects a former policewoman with her ex-boyfriend, a NYPD detective, who convinces her to use her extraordinary memory to solve crimes.

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange (Original) – out January 14

Dracula and his gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that sees Dracula on the most terrifying mission ever. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Transforming Ray”, goes haywire, Dracula and his monster friends are all transformed into humans, while Jonathan becomes a monster! In their new guises, Dracula, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Jonathan, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must team up and travel around the world to find a cure before it’s too late, and before driving each other mad. With the help of Mavis and Dracula’s hilarious human gang, the mission is to find a way to get back before their transformations become irreversible.

The voice cast of the original version includes: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, Asher Blinkoff; while in the Italian one we find Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudio Bisio, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi, Paolo Marchese, Graziella Polesinanti, Luigi Ferraro, Mino Caprio, Luca Dal Fabbro, Stefanella Marrama, Emma Puccio, Anita Ferraro, Sofia Fronzi and Alice Labidi .

Hotel Transylvania 4, the trailer and things to know

Put grandma in the freezer (2018 film) – deadline January 14th

The most incorruptible and clumsy of the financiers, Simone Recchia, falls madly in love with Claudia, a young restorer who lives thanks to her grandmother’s pension. When her grandmother dies, Claudia plans a scam to continue collecting her pension… Disguises, misunderstandings and lies are the ingredients of this comedy about the difficulty of making ends meet in times of crisis. With Fabio De Luigi, Miriam Leone, Lucia Ocone.

Supernatural (TV series seasons 1-13) – deadline January 14th

Supernatural takes viewers on an exciting new thrill journey into a dark world. Two brothers, linked by blood and tragedy to a dangerous mission, travel from Colorado to Nebraska and Wisconsin, facing creatures that for many only exist in fairy tales, superstitions and nightmares …

Downsizing – Vivere alla grande (2017 film) – deadline January 16

When scientists discover how to make people smaller, Paul and his wife decide to grow small and join a miniature luxury community of infinite possibilities, where Paul will understand that we are destined for something bigger. With Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz.

