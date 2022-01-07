What to see this weekend on Prime Video between news and upcoming titles

Epiphany has taken away all the holidays, but we still have a long weekend before returning to our usual activities. So here are our streaming tips for those looking for something interesting to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s start with the TV series: today, Friday 7 January, the penultimate episode of the sixth and final season of The Expanse: if you have waited this far to indulge in some “healthy” binge watching, now is the time to start.

Let’s move on to the movies: among the new releases, two unmissable titles. The first, a production by amazon Studios, is The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney; the second is an Italian film with a great cast and is called Still air.

Finally, the upcoming films: for the last time we suggest you catch up Palm Springs, and since we are at the end of the Christmas holidays, give a chance to The Befana comes at night. Good vision and good weekend!

The Expanse Final Season (Amazon Original TV Series)

Holden and the crew of the Rocinante fight alongside the Joint Fleet of Earth and Mars to protect the Inner Planets from Marco Inaros and his Free Navy campaign of death and destruction. Meanwhile, on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power awakens.

Prime Video Link

Things to know about the sixth and final season of The Expanse

The Tender Bar (Amazon Original film) – out January 7

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he meets in his childhood. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities she was denied – and leaves the ruined house of her extravagant and, despite herself, supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to pursue. courageously, though not always gracefully, his romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar is based on the autobiographical novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer, and is directed by Oscar winner George Clooney.

Prime Video Link

Things to know about The Tender Bar

Ariaferma (2021 film) – released January 7

An old nineteenth-century prison, located in an inaccessible and unspecified area of ​​the Italian territory, is being abandoned. Due to bureaucratic problems, transfers are blocked and a dozen detainees with few agents are waiting for new destinations. In a suspended atmosphere, the rules of separation are loosened and new forms of relationships can be glimpsed among the remaining men.

Prime Video Link

The trailer and things to know about Ariaferma

Palm Springs (2020 film) – deadline January 8

Stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles meets Sarah, the bridesmaid and black sheep of the family. After being saved from a disastrous toast, Sarah begins to be drawn to Nyles. But when their meeting is hampered by a surreal interruption, Sarah too must embrace the idea that nothing really matters and start living like there’s no tomorrow!

Prime Video Link

The best movies about time loops

La Befana comes at night (2018 film) – expiration date 11 January

Paola is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young during the day, at night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana!

Directed by Michele Soavi, with Paola Cortellesi, Stefano Fresi, Francesco Mura.

Prime Video Link