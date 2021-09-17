What to see this weekend (September 18-19) on TV

What to see this weekend on TV: the column of TPI

After the usual orgy of politically correct seen in Venice, regardless of quality or objective merits, this week, waiting for the grand opening of the second series of “The Morning Show”, the best work of the past year in seriality, with in this case two deservedly victorious Emmy women, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon, on Apple TV from September 17th, let’s talk about cinema again with “Irresistible”, a must-see movie on Sky with Steve Carell and Chris Cooper.

Directed by Jon Steward, the film is an all-American satire on power, but really, really, hilarious. A powerful consultant for the Democratic Party decides to go to a remote village in Wisconsin to help a former Colonel star in a viral video, which talks about immigration and solidarity.

It is a time bomb that explodes when the Republican Spin Doctor also arrives in the country and begins to intensively finance the Republican candidate, the current mayor. The war breaks out between the two by means of financing, and the game is a metaphor of how much American democracy is at the mercy of the financing of companies and large investors, and there is nothing left of a Democrat in the elections. There is nothing harder than making the audience think by making them laugh, and Jon Steward hits the center of a distorted mechanism. The film was mowed down by the pandemic and made virtually nothing in its theatrical release, which is a shame because it’s a must-see job.

We continue further with a Netflix documentary from a few years ago, to be seen absolutely, at all costs. It is “What The Health” and it is a very controversial work. Beyond some exaggeration and inaccuracy, such as the fact that refined sugar has substantially no contraindications, the documentary manages narrative and investigation in a sublime way to tell us how the only cancer on this planet is the intensive farming industry. and animal slaughter. And that this tumor passes to us, through diabetes and untreatable diseases. We are told, I repeat, net of some exaggeration, that all meat is carcinogenic, as well as being the main pollutant in the world. The animal industry is making bacteria antibiotic-resistant, and this will mean that in a few years it may become impossible to do simple surgical operations, otherwise infection. It then reviews the cheese, casein, as culprits, and eggs. To then review the pharmaceutical industry, which lives on the damage caused by these agents. A $ 1.5 trillion industry, in America alone. The GDP of Italy. The reality, and we have also seen this during the pandemic, is that nothing has been done to change a system. We all know that the animal husbandry industry is the main cause of climate change and disease, but nobody does anything. In the name of “jobs”. What can be seen in “What the Health” is that the food industry exerts tremendous pressure on all organizations which, theoretically, should help citizens in prevention, even recommending the consumption of meat on their institutional sites.

This week I strongly advise against the new “American Horror Story” series, with an increasingly confused Ryan Murphy. I’ll tell you the first ten minutes: A couple of homosexual parents have a homosexual daughter of sixteen (the actress looks 38, NDR). The girl has constant nightmares about a sixteen-year-old peer (that actress also looks 38, NDR), and dreams of strangling her. All in a haunted house where, absolutely new, balls roll on the floor out of nowhere and doors open by themselves. Unwatchable.

I also advise against CRUELIA, by Craig Gillespie, with an out of sync and out of shape Emma Stone, very far from the glories of Birdman and La Favorita, an Emma Thompson copy paste of The Devil Wears Prada, in a film that has everything but one good script, and the script, you know, is everything. But Cruella is worth seeing for anyone who loves taste. It is a splendor, a joy, a boon for the eyes. Sets, costumes, colors, crazy. Good vision

