What to see today? Friday 23 September 2022









If you plan to stay home tonight, take note because this interests you. Today, friday september 23, RTVE brings you the best movies. Action, Hollywood, war, or if you prefer, drama and Spanish cinema. The 1 emits UNCLE Operation, directed by directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer. For the most late-nighters, they can also enjoy the war film 300: Rise of an Empire. La 2 brings you the best Spanish cinema: I give you my eyes, the film that swept the Goya Awards. If you still haven’t decided, read on.

10:15 p.m. – Movie UNCLE Operation If you like action, this is your movie. UNCLE Operation (2015) is set in the Cold War, the 1960s. The film recounts the adventures of two secret agents who are more alike than you think: Napoleon Solo of the CIA and Illya Kuryakin of the KGB. Both are forced to forget their differences and form a team whose mission will be to put an end to a mysterious international criminal organization which seeks to destabilize the fragile balance of power caused by the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The daughter of a missing German scientist is the key to infiltrating the organization, finding the scientist and preventing a world catastrophe. The film, directed by filmmaker Guy Ritchiebrings together the best of Hollywood. Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki and Hugh Grant head the cast. Starting at 10:15 p.m., on La 1.

12:00 a.m. – Movie 300: Rise of an Empire 300: Rise of an Empire (2014) is a spin off from the original film set in the Persian Wars (500-479 BC). In the film, the Greek general Themistocles fights for the unity of the Greek polis. He directs the Greek troops that face the Persian army, led by Xerxes and Artemis, to prevent the invasion of the country. Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Rodrigo Santoro, Lena Headey and Jack O’Connell star in this warlike feature film, directed by Noam Murro. Starting at 00:00 hours, after UNCLE Operationyou can see it in La 1.