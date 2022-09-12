What to see today on tv: Saturday, September 10

Nacho Palau returns to television. The sculptor will deal with many personal issues tonight at the hands of Toñi Moreno. He prepares the tissues, because he promises to be very exciting.

And in addition, you can choose two films: a romantic comedy by Sandra Bullock, ‘Love with notice’, or an action one, ‘The shooter’. Which of these options do you prefer to spend this Saturday night?

‘Let yourself be loved’ on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.

Toñi Moreno will make us live a night of emotion with a guest who is not going through his best moment: Nacho Palau. In this interview, recorded before her diagnosis, the finalist of ‘Survivors’ will talk about her new love and also about her relationship with Miguel Bosé.

'Love with notice' with Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant, on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.





Lucy Kelson, an efficient lawyer, is tired of advising billionaire George Wade, who treats her more like a caretaker than his legal advisor. When he decides to quit his job, George realizes that he can’t live without Lucy…

'Shooter: the shooter' on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.





Another night of action in El peliculón de Antena 3, which brings us the story of Bob Lee, an elite former exterminator from the United States Army who leaves his post after failing on a mission. After rejoining and being betrayed again, he plans revenge on him.