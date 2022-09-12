What to see today? Saturday September 10, 2022









The Spanish Television programming for tonight on Saturday, September 10 brings you a romantic comedy starring two great stars of international cinema: Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant, in love with noticeon La 1 at 10:00 p.m.. But if what you like is to follow the current thread, at that same time The 2 emits a Documaster special with the series The Windsors. In the bowels of the royal dynastywhich analyzes the past, present and future of the British royal house, especially in moments as delicate as those present after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

We are neither Romeo nor Juliet (1969) To warm up engines connects with La 1 at 7:10 p.m. to meet a new Spanish classic cinema film hand in hand with alaska neighborhood cinema. Tonight it’s time to discover We are neither Romeo nor Julietthe comedy written and directed by Alfonso Paso based on Shakespeare’s play. With music by Manuel Parada and starring José Luis López Vázquezthe film tells the story of Roberto Negresco, a peculiar waiter unable to pronounce the “p” who lives with his parents, and Julia Caporeto, another naive girl who also lives with her parents.

love with notice (2022) The millionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) is helpless without his legal adviser Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock).. Kelson’s assignments, a smart lawyer, have cost her a lot in her personal life: she doesn’t have time to sleep and she has an ulcer. But what bothers him most about her is that Wade treats her like she’s her babysitter, so after five years she leaves the service. In return, George asks him to find a substitute for her (Alicia Witt), but despite this he is unable to forget her beloved Lucy… love with notice is one of those Romantic comedies from the early 2000s and tonight at 10:15 p.m. La 1 broadcasts the tape which also has the cameo of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who used to appear in series and movies at that time. Donald Trump’s film career

Serendipity (2001) And if you haven’t had enough, at 11:50 p.m…. More cinema on La 1 with Serendipity! Another romantic comedy, this time starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, who play Jonathan Tragar and Sara Thomas, two people who meet by chance while shopping in New York in the middle of Christmas. They both have a partner, but their meeting will cause sparks to fly…