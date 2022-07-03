What to see, what to do in Guayaquil this Sunday, July 3, 2022 | Culture | Entertainment

The Sánchez Aguilar Theater offers this Sunday, July 3, a free show for preschoolers, called I am air, playful and sensory work with live music. It tells the story of Lula, a caterpillar who wants to learn to fly, but she is worried about the future: what will everything be like when she grows up? Will she be like all the other flying beings?

Act in the play Andrea the Chusa Ordóñez, with music by compete Betancourt and the direction of Xavier Palma. Recommended for children from 0 to 6 years of age. There are two functions, at 11:00 and 16:00. Adult admission: $12. Children admission: $7. Only for the occasion of the premiere, children do not pay a ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website or at the apps for mobile devices; also at the ticket offices, from Monday to Friday, or before the performance.

Andrea Ordóñez (left) and Sofía Rengifo, in the play ‘La ratita presumida’.

Those who buy digital tickets receive an email with the QR code, which will be scanned upon entry. More information: 096-063-8248.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin, at the Art Center Theater

The Theatrical group Theymade up of Miriam Murillo, Paola Vera, Augusto Enríquez and Jaime Vallejo, presents the work Hamelin’s futistthe Sundays July 3 and 17, at 11:30in the Multiarts Hall of the Art Center Theater.

The inhabitants of Hamelin are very untidy and the dirt causes the town to be invaded by mice; for that reason, the mayor promises a reward to whoever manages to get rid of the rodents. A flutist accomplishes the task by playing a magical melody; and, when he requests the money from him, the mayor refuses to pay him. He doesn’t know what he has done!

General admission (children and adults): $5. Available on the theater website or at the box office.

‘Textere’, textile art exhibition at the Cocoa Museum

Until next Sunday, July 10 the show is open Textere. Blurring the boundaries between inside and outsidein the MuCAO room of the Cocoa Museum.

3/07/2022. Shows “Textere”, at the Cocoa Museum, until Sunday, July 10. TO DO Photo: Courtesy

Textere in Latin it means ‘weave, braid, intertwine’, and in this installation it is proposed to generate a strong and intimate encounter with the diverse forms and gazes with which artists inhabit their personal and domestic spaces, their bodies, their objects and their affections.

To enter the Cocoa Museum, Ecuadorian citizens can make a voluntary contribution. For foreigners (except children under 12 years old), the entrance fee is $5.

Also available is a audio guide service ($2.50) in Spanish, English, French and German. An identification document is required. There is no cost for people with disabilities.

You can also request a guided tour ($8) for maximum 5 people. Larger groups can place their order at info@museocacao.com.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, in IMAX Enhanced (Disney Plus)

If you want to relive the experience of traveling through the multiverses with the tormented Steven Strange, all you have to do is go to Disney Plus, which offers the option to watch the film in the IMAX Enhanced format.

What does this mean? Most of the movies we see in streaming they are displayed in a panoramic version and do not occupy the full height of the screen. IMAX extended aspect ratio allows up to 26% more of the original image to be seen on home screens.

Rachel McAdams (l) as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange (c), and Xochitl Gómez as América Chávez. Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Note that some movies only have certain sequences shot in the IMAX stretched aspect ratio. Also, the other features and functions of IMAX Enhanced commonly seen in movie theaters are not available on Disney+. (AND)