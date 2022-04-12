What to see, what to do in Guayaquil this Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | People | Entertainment

The French Alliance of Guayaquil presents the ARTivism conferences, created in collaboration with the International UArtes. The next one, ‘Contemporary Arts and Claims’, will be on April 12 at 6:00 p.m. in the center’s headquarters auditorium (Hurtado and Jose Mascote).

In her multilingualism and linguistic identities in Ecuador will be discusseda country recognized as multicultural in the constitution, however its consequences on education, the generation of knowledge in native languages ​​and the contribution of the arts to the use and appropriation of other languages ​​and other cultures, among other topics, will be explored.

Art produced by women, at the MAAC

The Russian artist based in Ecuador Natasha Demtchenko is one of the guests at the exhibition From the reservation: they, a selection of art produced by women, from the MAAC collection.

On the road to the coast, ‘Guayaquil from the Guayas River’, by Natasha Demtchenko.

Part of this sample is Between fire and ashes, Galapagos and me (1994), painted in memory of a fire that occurred on the islands. From Tuesday to Sunday, from 09:00 to 17:00. Free entry.

‘A Quiet Place, Part II’, on Star Plus

During a Little League game, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), husband Lee (John Krasinski), daughter Regan (Millicent Simmons), and sons Marcus and Beau watch as an asteroid falls on Earth, but in reality it is transporting alien creatures of extraordinary force that attack humanity.

The aliens have no sight, but they do have highly developed hearing and great speed, and They destroy everything that makes noise. The planet spends a year in this situation, until Regan discovers the vulnerability of the invaders and begins to devise a method to use it for what is left of her family and other survivors.

Sebastian Cordero at CEN

The North American Ecuadorian Center invites the public to Conversation ‘No Exit’ with the filmmaker Sebastián Cordero, for details on his upcoming theatrical production, of the same name as the talk. It is an adaptation of the work of Frenchman Jean Paul Sartre.

Ecuadorian filmmaker Sebastián Cordero.

During this time, Cordero will also delve into the creative process of assembling this type of production, from the adaptation of the text to working with the actors to define the characters. The Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Luis Urdaneta 112 and General Córdova. Free entrance. Indispensable to present updated vaccination card.