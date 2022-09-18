What to see, what to do this Sunday, September 18 | Culture | Entertainment

family theater

At the Art Center Theater

the three little pigs jazz is the adaptation by Uh! Manos puppet theater. The paintings will be presented with live music and the puppets are the protagonists of this staging based on the classic children’s story. Between jazz and blues melodies, the three little pigs will each build their home, depending on the interests of each one. The Bad Wolf will take advantage of these details and cause the chubby characters a series of difficulties that they will have to overcome. Directed by Kareen Mendoza, along with puppeteers Eugenia Zambrano, Ailyn Wong and musicians Megan Wong (vocals / drums), Geovanna Badaraco (bass) and Sebastián Salinas (keyboard). Tickets: $5 children and $7 adults. 11:30, Multiarts Hall of the Art Center Theater.

in the boot

The chair, the journey of two clowns. A comedy in which two funny characters looking for their greatest comedy, find themselves with a chair, in which they cannot sit, unless they complete their journey towards the natural laughter of human beings of all ages. Will they manage to find what they are looking for and sit in the chair? Cast: Omar San Lucas (director and Joseph San Lucas. Tickets: $7 general and 2 x $10 adults. 11:30 a.m., Salado boardwalk.

While, in the afternoon, the same group La tent de la luna will stage the musical theater play Beauty and the Beast, that tells the story of a teenager and her love for books, of a bewitched prince and an evil Gastón who wants, at all costs, to stay with her. Will Gaston get what he wants? Will Belle meet the beast? Will they live a love story like in other adaptations? It is an adaptation of the story by Gabrielle Suzanne B. de Villeneuve, by the group La carpa de la luna, directed by Omar San Lucas. Tickets: $7 general and 2x $10 adults. 4:30 p.m., Salado boardwalk.

Festival

Keiken, a space that combines prizes, surprises and entertainment for fans of comics, cosplay, anime and K-pop.

last day to visit Keiken, a space that combines prizes, surprises and entertainment for fans of comics, cosplay, anime and K-pop. In its fourth edition, festival goers can see collectible toys (Yugi OH, Knights of the Zodiac, Dragon Ball, Marvel and Batman) on the second level; also an interactive space for gamers The batcave, with video games, the presence of cosplayers, characterizing well-known characters from series and movies; comic book fair with a wide variety of items and products representative of this pop culture (next to the central pool), music by singers Noemí Arlene Borbor (K-pop) and Jhair Gabriel Vite (anime) and contests with prizes for winners. Starting at 4:00 p.m., Mall del Sur.

Netflix

Zombieland: Knockout (2019)

It finally premiered on the platform of streaming the continuation of the story in which a group of friends who already consider themselves family continue on their mission to survive, in a world where humanity is almost extinct due to the undead. Now the protagonists will have to go to the aid of someone very important and will have to face zombies that have evolved. Direction: Rubén Fleischer. Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Bill Murray.

Fair

The Association of Catering and Events Organizers of Guayas presents a fair (reference photo). Photo: Shutterstock

The Association of Catering and Event Organizers of Guayas (Asoceg) is a guild that seeks to boost and promote the growth of the activity of all types of events, offering experience based on the effectiveness of an optimal service. Hence, on its second and last day, they are carrying out the first demonstrative fair Expo Asoceg 2022, which will have stands of its partners, who are providers of catering services, decoration, rental of venues and equipment for events, florists, LED screens, sound amplification for all types of events, parades, music, training workshops, among others. At the fair there will be whiskey tasting, presentations by pianists, saxophonists, singers; presentations of robots, superheroes; gala dress shows The fair takes place in the Las Cámaras Building, Las Cámaras rooms and Production Room, from 12:00 to 22:00. Free entrance.