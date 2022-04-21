What To Watch: 5 Exciting Teen Shows To Stream After ‘Elite’ – Movie News

If you’ve been wanting more ‘teen’ thriller after having devoured the fifth season of the Netflix series, these 5 proposals on platforms will fill your void.

Not even two weeks have passed since Netflix fully premiered the fifth season of its extremely popular teen series Elite, but surely many of you have needed less time to devour it. And, consequently, your body will have remained with you. eager for more youthful intrigues and mysteries keep you entertained.

‘Elite’: 7 questions and unfinished plots that season 6 must address

As there is still a long way to go for season 6, for which we do not have a confirmed release date, it is best to look for alternatives. These 5 series will undoubtedly fill that void that has left you wonderfully the end of thriller Spanish. Adolescent proposals, which will touch on problems of their own and not so typical of said vital period, but that will enter perfectly.

Skins (2007-2013)

A decade before Elite dominate the conversation, the teen series that was on almost everyone’s lips was British. Skins us into the lives of a diverse group of friends from the Bristol area, who are on their way to adulthood and trying to overcome a spiral of sex, drugs, eating disorders and other complicated problems.

QUIZ: Which teen series should you watch?

Chaotic, erratic and ambitious in her adolescent portrait, Skins It had everything to be a perfect youth series that had us hooked during its run. Its 7 seasons featured faces that are now well-known and even international stars in their own right, such as Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Dempsie, Hannah Murray, Jack O’Connell and Dev Patel.

You can see it in Netflix.

‘Gossip Girls’ (2007-2012)

Another one that was also quite a phenomenon at the time during its six seasons and that has even enjoyed a recent debut for HBO Max. gossip-girl portrays some teenagers from the Upper East Side of New York, who attend more elite schools, from more exclusive social circles, although that does not prevent them from getting into regular problems related to sex and drugs.

Popular, misfits and high school dances: the definitive manual of the stereotypes of the ‘teen’ series

As if that were not enough, suddenly un gossip blog, in the purest style of the Bridgertonrevealing several of the intimate secrets of these privileged young people and turns their entire ecosystem upside down. A well-crafted and elegant soap opera of characters you’re easily hooked on even though their lives couldn’t be further from yours, thanks to solid writing and a splendid cast, led by Blake Lively.

From ‘Blue Summer’ to ‘Elite’: What the teenage series you got hooked on says about your generation

You can see it in hbo max.

‘Scream’ (2015-2019)

If what you like most about Elite It’s the murder and intrigue part, maybe it’s worth taking a chance on something more intense and terrifying. scream continues the foundation laid by the film franchise directed by Wes Cravenwhich combined slasher horror, comedy and mystery, as well as meta-cinematic ingenuity.

Everything you need to know about the ‘Scream’ saga

Relocating the action to the Lakewood region, the series cuts back on the black comedy and some of the raw violence, but maintains humorous references to pop culture. while keeping the identity of the killer in suspense. He does so while updating the franchise for younger viewers to keep it fresh and sharp as it always has been.

The best horror movies and series to watch on Netflix

You can see it in Netflix.

‘Sex Education’ (2019-Present)

Much friendlier than the Spanish series, but with young characters that will conquer you yes or yes. Sex Education is a British series that puts us in the perspective of Otis (Asa Butterfield), whose mother sexologist (Gillian Anderson) has given him valuable teachings about his sexuality that will later be useful to him to set up his own “sexual clinic” at Moordale Institute.

‘I Never’ and other perfect series to survive a teenage confinement

sex education achieves conquer with his more positive spirit and kinder tone, although he does not avoid the aspects that most concern today’s adolescents. His approach to sexuality and the turbulent emotions of her characters has a very healthy balance that gives it a unique character, as emotional as it is light.

You can see it on Netflix.

‘Euphoria’ (2019-Present)

The other great youth sensation currently apart from Elite. euphoria, starring Zendaya and created by Sam Levinsonshows us some teenagers immersed in the fateful world of drugs, sex and violence. Problems that come together with those related to identity, social networks, traumas and friendship.

Is there something real in ‘Euphoria’ and what it tells about sex, drugs and teenagers?

Levinson, although he is adapting an Israeli series, takes inspiration from his own problems with drugs during adolescence to shape the main character. From there, he explores other problems and obsessions of today’s adolescents, creating a group of exciting characters that engage and make you want to continue chapter by chapter.

You can see it on HBO Max.

If you want to receive our proposals and premieres in your email, subscribe to our Newsletter