What to watch? 5 TV series for autumn

What to stream on lazy autumn weekends? The leaves fall and, with them, the new TV series of the season arrive.

Discover in the guide the most exciting titles of the moment, between new seasons and unreleased editions, without forgetting to take a look at the catalog of online films.

What TV series to watch?

Sofa, pajamas and plaid, autumn arrives along with the usual dilemma: which TV series to watch? We know you weren’t expecting anything else, so here is the guide to best TV series of the moment.

5 o’clock will be considered TV series that seemed more interesting to us, as well as the new TV series, streaming on major platforms, from Netflix to Amazon Prime video, up to Sky. Watch series it’s an art, so it’s better to play it safe, always aiming for best TV series or at famous TV series. But it is also worth looking for the goodies among the new productions, which we have tried to do.

In addition to the insights on the 5 titles of TV series to watch at any cost during this fall, you will also find many other recommendations and a chapter dedicated to streaming movies not to be missed. Enjoy the reading!

What to watch on Netflix

If you happen to browse the vast catalog of streaming titles with the fear of making the wrong choice, or without knowing well what to watch on Netflix, know that you are in good company.

Autumn turns to winter, the days get shorter, the weekend is often rainy and in the evening there is no great desire to go out, so much so that you almost regret the marathons of Netflix series to watch during lockdown. So, how to be on the safe side? What are the must see TV series on Netflix this fall? Here are our proposals.



Sex Education

The third season of one of the Most viewed TV series, in the midst of the many streaming proposals of recent years. Among the most fun and brilliant absolutely must-see TV series on Netflix, especially for its screenplay, it aims at a teenage audience but involves even more 30-40 year olds (and beyond). So, if you haven’t seen the previous seasons, we invite you to retrieve them: it will be a binge watching among the funniest ever.

What is it about Sex Education? The protagonist Otis, in the first season, is a teenager nerd, who has not yet consumed her first time, but lives, ironically, with an acclaimed sexologist and sex therapist mother. To try to carve out his space and have the respect of his schoolmates, Otis decides to start dispensing advice on sex and relationships, between classrooms and corridors, on the basis of knowledge perceived through the same mother. Obviously, the situation will get out of hand and both he and his friends will be involved in a bursting series of episodes and misunderstandings, full of humor, for all the following seasons, like the latter. All of this turns into a pretext to talk about sexual understanding, diversity, relationships, feelings and topics gory related to sex hardly faced before so naturally. Speaking of which, Do you start university in the fall? Do you know that there are TV series that teach you to live with roommates?

Midnight Mass

Of note, among the TV series to watch on Netflix this fall, also the miniseries Midnight Mass, released on September 24 on the streaming platform: the short format is increasingly present online, in this case it is 7 episodes. To immerse yourself in the horror atmosphere of the work, you can recover two other productions, which have become cult on Netflix, by the same authors of Midnight Mass, that is The Haunting of Hill House And Bly Manor.

But let’s get back to us: we are on the remote island of Crockett Island, where the community that populates it will be shaken by events that are both miraculous and disturbing, following the arrival of Father Paul, a strange priest with a strong magnetism. The series is perhaps a bit pretentious, but full of authorial directorial and stylistic choices, which make it really intriguing to watch.

Netflix

Other Netflix 2021 proposals

Obviously we cannot fail to mention Squid Game, the South Korean series that started the biggest wave of meme of the period on social media, Darkness and Bones, for fantasy lovers, Poses, a series about the transgender world in 1980s New York and the recent release of the third season of the spin-off of Narcos, that is Narcos: Mexico.

Netflix

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Shopping and streaming: the winning combination for subscribers to the Amazon Prime program, but what you see with Prime Video? Certainly many films, TV series and, from this year, also sports. At the moment what interests us, however, is what to watch on Amazon Prime during these autumn evenings.

Nine complete strangers

The flagship series of the season on Prime, stars Nicole Kidman as the protagonist. During the 8 episodes, we witness the recovery, detox and transformation stay of nine people, who to define stressed is an understatement, at a luxurious wellness resort, with the sarcastic name of Tranquillum House. Certainly, however, no one expects the kind of path that the director of the center, Masha, has in mind for each guest.

Netflix

Dinner club

What to see on Amazon Prime if you like series and reality shows? Dinner club is right for you if you are passionate about Italian cinema, travel and cooking: in fact the format is defined, in an innovative way, cooking travelog. Chef Carlo Cracco travels through Italy of the most typical flavors in the company of an actor, a worthy representative of Italian cinematic comedy, for each episode. At the end there will also be a challenge behind the stove between the participating interpreters. Valerio Mastandrea, Fabio De Luigi, Luciana Littizzetto, Pierfrancesco Favino and Sabrina Ferilli took part in the TV experiment.

Amazon Prime

TV series not to be missed

What to watch between TV series not present on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? It is useless to deny that the TV series of the moment more waiting is Dexter New Blood: since 2013 the adventures of the sardonic serial killer resume reading the blood spatter, airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 10 November.

Scenes from a wedding

During this autumn, between must see TV series, it should be mentioned Scenes from a wedding, remake of the work of the same name by Ingmar Bergman, on the crisis of relationships. There is no need to add anything else, except that it is a 5-episode miniseries starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, present on Sky Atlantic from 20 September. For those who have not seen the original version, it is highly recommended to retrieve it.

Amazon Prime

Which movie to watch?

What to watch in the movies streaming of the period? Among the many films to see 2021, let’s deepen the proposals Netflix in the film catalog present on the platform.

Among the latest releases Netflix movie 2021, admirable it is The forgotten battle, which narrates the intertwining of lives of a recruit, a Nazi soldier, the sister of an executed boy and an American glider pilot during the battle of the Schelde: the work is also a production Netflix movies, which amazes for quality compared to the average.

Looking for a motivating and uplifting story on Netflix: which movie to watch? The art of winning, with a Brad Pitt in excellent acting form and the screenplay starring Aaron Sorkin. Also, if you love surreal and poetic cinema and you are still wondering what to watch on Netflix tonight, don’t miss the version loosely based on Jack London’s novel Martin Eden, by Pietro Marcello, with Luca Marinelli.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io