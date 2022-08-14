What to watch (free and without subscription): a fabulous sci-fi ‘blockbuster’ full of heart and spectacular moments – Movie News

Contrary to many predictions, ‘Blumblebee’ became the kind of spectacle movie that manages to be fast-paced and exciting as well as nostalgic. And one of the best in the Transformers saga.

One of the most surprising blockbusters of recent years, for its way of conquering through genuine emotion, well-used nostalgia and spectacular action. Not only was it an incredible breath of fresh air for a successful if somewhat stagnant franchise, but it became one of the best films in it. And right now you can watch it for free in streaming until Sunday 14 of August. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Bumblebee.

This spin-off of Transformers is available through the RTVE Play platform, where you can watch movies directly in streaming without subscription or additional cost. A perfect opportunity to enjoy a movie with a lot of heartwhich changed course with the tone established by Michael Bay in his five films, also having a handcrafted texture to be so full of special effects.

The film offers a brief glimpse into the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons that led to the destruction of their home planet, leading the former to take refuge on Earth. Among them is Bumblebee, a young warrior with the ability to turn into a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, which has been damaged by the monumental war. And in another fight with a rival he ends up damaged, losing the ability to speak.

Everything you need to know about ‘Bumblebee’, the ‘Transformers’ spin-off

Arrived in the year 1987, it is found in a landfill in its vehicle form. There he is rescued by the young Californian Rachel, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who sees in that dilapidated car an opportunity to have her own means of transportation by the time she turns 18. When she tries to tune it up, she will discover the true nature of what she has been repairing. and it will end in the middle of a big battle where he must also dodge a government agent played by John Cena.

The film does not hide the eighties film references that nourish its emotional core, from the cute ET The Extraterrestrial to War Games. Its soundtrack also pulls songs with a nostalgic aroma, which, however, does not bombard you like other great films that have wanted to exploit the wave of Stranger Things. Bumblebee maintains an interesting good taste in that aspect until the end.

It also highlights the craftsmanship that seems to be in every movement of the autobot and in every spectacular action scene, differing in part from Bay’s explosive and frenzied bombardment but not distancing himself entirely. That careful touch is all the trademark of Travis Knight, who made his live-action debut here after several (wonderful) stop-motion animated films at Laika Studios, where he also serves as director.

Those little touches are what give a fabulous emotional touch to Bumblebeewhich manages to differentiate itself from the rest of the saga transformers. In its different character, it manages to be more successful than most of those films, and that is why it is a pity that it did not have a continuity or that Travis Knight was not showered with more opportunities to make great films in live action. But even so, this is still a little treasure.

You can see Bumblebee free through RTVE Play. You also have it available through Netflix.

