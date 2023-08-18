What to watch in movies and streaming?

In Final Patterns, film and series critic Rodrigo Munizaga comes up with several recommendations for movies and series to watch this weekend.

in conversation with final guidelines, Of radio patternFilm and Series Critic rodrigo munizaga New productions recommended to watch in cinemas and streaming. premiere ofasteroid citynew movie of Wes AndersonAnd “depp vs herd”, the documentary of the trial that caught the eye of the world.

,asteroid city– Cinema

Wes Anderson’s new film comes with a luxury cast. Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, margot robbie, Tilda Swinton, steve carell, Bryan Cranston, maya hawk, Edward NortonOther well-known faces from the industry will star in this new story.

The plot covers a group of school children and parents who arrive in a remote desert town usa, As part of a competition, your goal will be to observe and record astronomical events. However, and in true Anderson classic style, things begin to go to plan and a series of events occur that alter the group’s plans.

,depp vs herd“- Netflix

lawsuit between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Everyone’s eyes were fixed on this. Netflix took this incident and turned it into a somewhat different documentary from what the public is generally used to.

This time without interviewing experts or the protagonists of the case, this documentary focuses on the great media furore generated by the judicial process of these great movie stars. The tape will tell how millions of fans around the world experienced and influenced this episode youtube And TwitchThere was benefit from this uproar.

,Bama Rush– HBO Max

This documentary explains what is behind the viral TIC Toc “#Bamarush”, a type of initiation ritual of the University of Alabama.

The story will be based on four young girls who followed this trend during 2022. The film will highlight the social and emotional struggles that lead to the pressure to meet these standards and be accepted within influence groups within the university.

Listen to the full column here: