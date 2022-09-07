What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: 3 outstanding series

Clarice

Clarice, new series – Official Trailer | Prime Video

This story takes place in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, and delves into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to work to hunt down serial killers and sexual predators while moving through the political world of Washington, DC

News of a kidnapping

Kidnapping News – Official Trailer | Prime Video

This audiovisual story set in different Colombian cities during the nineties nThe kidnapping of Maruja Pachón de Villamizar, who was a journalist and former Minister of Education, begins. This crime was orchestrated by Pablo Escobar himself. and was part of a difficult chapter in the history of the coffee country starring the war against powerful drug cartels. Adaptation of the book Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

porn and ice cream

Porn and Ice Cream – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video

Pablo (Martín Piroyansky) is a 30-year-old man who decides to form a fake rock music band with his best friend, Ramón (Ignatius Saralegui). They are joined by Cecilia (Sofia Morandi), a scammer. With their new idea, they manage to take over the local music scene when they get their first hit inspired by watching porn and enjoying eating ice cream. However, not everything will be so easy for them as their lie will cause them a lot of problems.

The story of a single father and his daughter sweeps everything on Amazon Prime

the plot of Do not let me go narrates how our protagonist finds out that he has a terminal illness, which is why he makes the decision to spend as much time as possible with his daughter before his time finally comes. Therefore, Max asks Wally to accompany him in his crossing the routes from California to New Orleans, where a meeting with his university classmates will take place. However, all this is an excuse to reunite her with her mother, who left many years ago.

The film has an approximate duration of 1 hour 50 minutes, and thanks to its good rhythm and the entertaining story that is told, it can be seen almost without getting up from the seat. Full cast of Do not let me go: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji, Stefania LaVie Owen, Mitchell Hope, Jen Van Epps, Jemaine Clement and Hannah Marks.