What to watch on CCC Go, Netflix, Mubi, Paramount+ and Flow

Larry Crowne: Love Knocks Twice (TNT, 12:07 p.m.)

Larry Crowne is a man who, after being fired from his job, wants to give his life a new direction. Despite being in serious debt, he decides to go back to school and enrolls in college. There he meets Mercedes, with whom he falls in love. With Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.

On the front page (DHE, at 7:10 p.m.)

Film based on real events. A team of reporters managed to uncover several pederasty scandals that were committed for decades by priests in Massachusetts and hidden for a long time by the archdiocese of Boston. With Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams.

Freedom Writers (Paramount Network, at 23)

Young teacher Erin Gruwell must fight against an outdated educational system in the early 1990s in order to bring forward a multi-ethnic group of teenagers at Wilson High School who are overwhelmed by hate. With Hillary Swank.

Amores perro (Golden, at 11:55 p.m.)

Three stories that intersect from a car accident. Different characters and their life stories marked by pain. Film by Alejandro González Iñárritu, with Gael García Bernal.

NETFLIX

The principles of pleasure

Documentary miniseries where comedic actress Michelle Buteau takes viewers on an educational journey on a topic that remains important today: women’s pleasure and the complexities that surround it. Through the statements of many women who briefly struggle to define “pleasure,” they shed light on why this series, or these open discussions about sex in general, are not just educational, but necessary.

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The American comedian, actor, writer and producer reminisces about the days when everything was easier as he talks about getting older, texting and sex education. Then he shares an anecdote about an old tour.

MUBI

the last duel

Finnish film inspired by a fencer named Endel Nelis who had to go into exile due to the persecution of the Stalinist regime. He takes refuge in a small town in deep Estonia to work as a teacher in the local school. Endel will face a class made up of unmotivated children due to the school’s lack of interest and resources. He will undertake the formation of a fencing club, against the position of the director of the center, who sees this sport as a place contrary to the dogmas of communism. Some infants will see the newcomer as that absent father lost on the war front, essential to guide with discipline and enthusiasm his first steps towards discovering the adult world.

PARAMOUNT+

Ambush

A former NYPD officer turned sheriff in a small rural Georgia town has to deal with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy doctor hostage. Police action with Bruce Willis.

I will resist

Reality show based on the “Stranded with a million dollars” format, which had already had a season in Latin America by MTV and Mega from Chile.

This new version was recorded in Colombia and conducted by Faisy and Estefanía Ahumada. It brings together 16 stars of television, sports and social networks, who are “abandoned” in an unknown location without food, shelter, shelter, or the possibility of communication with the outside world, but with half a million dollars to spend. . The group must find a shelter and survive by managing the cash correctly. Every dollar spent on food, tools, and luxuries during your stay will be counted toward the grand prize in the final.

FLOW

the sparks brothers

Edgar Wright makes a smart and dynamic definitive documentary about Ron and Russell Mael, brothers and founding members of the band Sparks. Ron is now 75 and Russell is 73. The documentary starts from the default assumption that audience members have never heard of the Maels (which is true of most). Wright claims that Sparks is the band that musicians love but has never had the fame or recognition from the public that it deserved. This documentary goes a long way to rectify that, by telling a funny story about two brothers who are always pushing boundaries and living outside of their comfort zone.