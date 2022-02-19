What to watch on CCC Go, Star+, Netflix, Starzplay, Cine.ar Play and Acorn TV

CCC GO

If I were 30 (Golden, at 4:55 p.m.)

Rink is a self-centered teenager obsessed with appearances, she only has one friend: Matt, a boy who loves her madly but whom she seems to love only as a friend, what Jenna really wants is to be popular. On the day of her 13th birthday, Jenna begins to want to be a thirtysomething when she sees an article in her favorite magazine called Poise, the article was about how good it is to be 30 years old, successful at work and have a body 10. But no everything is so perfect when you are 30.

Hercules (FX, at 20.16)

After losing his family, Hercules decides to turn his back on the gods and embark on a quest for adventure. Thanks to his wanderings, he has found like-minded men who have joined him, since they share his love for combat.

Rampage (Warner, at 22)

Bill is a young man who spends his days watching videos that criticize excessive consumption or global overpopulation while doing hard physical exercises. His parents pressure him to look for work and become independent from him. Bill has abnormal and/or aggressive behavior towards people, except for his friend Evan, which fuels his revulsion at human hypocrisy.

STAR+

The witch

New England, 1630. A couple of Christian settlers, with five children, lives near a forest that, according to popular belief, is dominated by evil. When the newborn son disappears and the crops fail to grow, the family members rebel against each other: a supernatural evil lurks in the nearby forest.

NETFLIX

Erax

Erax is a fantasy adventure short film, co-written and directed by Hebru Brantley, whose story takes place at a sleepover, when Aunt Opal and her niece Nina have accidentally released Erax’s dangerous mythical creatures, which They must be found, captured, and returned to the book of tall tales that escaped, before the night is over.

STARZPLAY

Between brothers

The film begins by introducing Sam (Tobey Maguire), a Marine from a stable family, married to his high school sweetheart, Grace (Natalie Portman), with whom he has two daughters, Isabelle (Bailee Madison) and Maggie (Taylor Grace). , and his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) who has just been released from jail where he was serving time for armed robbery. Sam is about to leave on his fourth mission in the war in Afghanistan.

CINE.AR PLAY

the weight of the law

Gloria is a lawyer who in her entire career has never been able to defend someone who was not guilty. Her new client seems to continue the same streak: a man accused of rape in a small town where no one believes the defendant’s story. The film lays bare the mechanisms of the Argentine Justice that are put into operation in a real, minor case, as there are so many. Corruption, collusion between police and judges, bureaucracy, injustice in short.

ACORN TV

Doctor Doctor

The series follows Hugh Knight, a gifted heart surgeon on the rise: charming and infallible, Knight is a hedonist convinced that his great talent allows him to live outside the rules. But when Dr. Hugh Knight falls from his perch and the “Impaired Registrants” show, the prodigal surgeon and party animal from Sydney must return to his family home in rural Whyhope, where he must learn to swallow his pride and correct his ways. be. His life will be different, and both his profession and his personal life will have to change.