What to watch on CCC Go, Star+, Starzplay, Qubit TV, Acorn TV and Mubi

CCC GO

The big swindle (TNT, at 12.40)

After being released from prison on parole, Danny Ocean wastes no time planning his next heist. The goal: rob the three biggest casinos in Las Vegas in one night. His accomplices: a dozen true specialists. The loot: $150 million. The rules: don’t hurt anyone, don’t steal from anyone who doesn’t deserve it, and play the game like there’s nothing to lose.

The transporter (Cinecanal, at 18)

Former Special Forces agent Frank Martin lives what seems to be a quiet life on the shores of the French Mediterranean, where he serves as a transporter, a mercenary who moves human or other goods from one place to another. He always does it no questions asked, but upon opening his latest package, his rules fall apart and he begins to think they’re meant to be broken.

Loving hurts you (Golden, at 10:04 p.m.)

One afternoon in Mexico City, Renata, a young woman of high social status, bets with her friends that she will kiss Ulises, a humble teenager who chases her through the corridors of the mall. What starts out as a simple game turns into an intense romance overshadowed by class differences. They will fight with all their might to keep their teenage love.

STAR+

amsterdam

Maverick Max Goodwin and an exceptional team of doctors and nurses return in a time of the day. Max and his team’s dedication to fixing the disastrous health care system will be tested amidst the extreme and harrowing difficulties of a global pandemic. But these medical heroes don’t care what obstacles are in their way.

STARZPLAY

pitch perfect 2

Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and the Barden Bellas are back to slap the world! When a scandal threatens to derail their final year at Barden, the three-time defending champions fear they have lost their harmony forever. With only one chance to redeem their legacy, they must take on the toughest competition on the planet: German supergroup Das Sound Machine, and fight for their right to win the World A Cappella Championship.

QUBIT TV

an uneven couple

Tired of pretending to be a model and conventional family man, Steven Russell decides that his life will stop being a farce and tells his wife Debbie (Leslie Mann) the truth: he is homosexual and has known it since he was a child. He then indulges in a dissipated life. In order to cover his expenses, he commits a series of frauds that land him in jail. There he has a romantic relationship with his cellmate, Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor). When his mistress is transferred to another jail, Russell tries to break out several times to join him.

ACORN TV

vanityfair

Based on the novel of the same name, this production follows the footsteps of Becky Sharp trying to survive in an England that faces the consequences of its recent defeat against Napoleon. In Becky’s efforts to climb the ranks, her manipulative abilities, her charm, her forbidden romances, her fights and dances catapult her into the court of King George IV, while she breaks hearts.

MUBI

swallow

Carlo Mirabella-Davis’s first feature film is an engaging psychological thriller with riveting photography, presenting us with an unusual story seemingly geared toward physical horror, yet turning out to be lucid feminist observation. Hunter is a woman who has just become pregnant. In the process, she is drawn to consume all kinds of dangerous objects. Her husband and her family try to prevent her from continuing her obsession and try to control the woman’s life, as she must face the dark secret that harbors her new behavior.