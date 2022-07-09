What to watch on Disney +: a shocking psychological ‘thriller’ with the best performance of Natalie Portman – Movie News

Once you see ‘Black Swan’, you can’t get it out of your head and the incredible work of the actress. A disturbing movie that can be seen through the Disney platform.

A complex and suggestive film, tense to the highest level thanks to its thriller structure and its small touches of suggestive terror. Also a lavish and dazzling film with its use of dance, ballet and body movements beyond their limits. A tape where Natalie Portman gives one of the best performances, if not the best, of her career. All of this is in Black Swan, an incredible film available on Disney+.

Although she is now in full swing with her return to Marvel with Thor: Love And Thunder, we will always keep Portman in mind as one of the best performers of her generation. Yes why not afraid to take risks with difficult and controversial projects like this film. Getting together with authors like Darren Aronofsky has its risks, but he is capable of creating characters as fascinating and attractive as this Nina who stars in the story.

Nina is a very dedicated dancer with undeniable talent and masterful technique.. Ballet is his passion, thanks to the efforts of her mother (Barbara Hershey) who made him dedicate himself to it day and night. An obsessive control that will have the aftermath of him, although they manage to find a place for him in an outstanding New York ballet company, where he will be placed under the orders of a renowned but severe director (Vincent Cassel).

This director wants to make a deep update of the classics, and wants to launch himself into Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”. After parting ways with his lead dancer and former muse (Winona Ryder), he sets his sights on Nina for the lead role. Though it’s flawless for the white swan, it’s also too “perfect” to touch the complexity and viscerality of the black swansomething required to lead the work.

The preparation process will become more and more intense to the point where the obsession will break your perception of reality.. A competitor (Mila Kunis) will also come into play who will wreak even more havoc on her paranoia, which completely infects the visual narration and rhythm of the film, with a well-twisted and altered perspective.

Aronofsky’s film is everything a work of psychological thriller that has you trapped and on the edge of your seat all the time, also creating several very awkward and visceral moments that feel very real. once you see Black Swan You can’t get it out of your head anymore. Neither the film nor the incredible work of Portman, who gives himself completely to bring this exquisite and complex character to life.

The range of emotions he goes through, how he launches into the darkest aspects of Nina or how he uses his entire physical presence in each of the scenes, not just the dance ones, make this one of his most impressive works. just for that, Black Swan is a must see movie. But the intense experience it offers already makes it absolutely wasteful.

