What to watch on Disney +: Dwayne Johnson and the director of ‘Black Adam’ already worked together on this fabulous adventure film that was a recent success – Movie News

Even in a difficult moment of the pandemic, we could see The Rock adding another success in his great collaboration with Disney. Adapting a mythical attraction, ‘Jungle Cruise’ offers fantasy and fun in equal measure.

An action-adventure movie with a lot of classic energy, led by two great movie stars and quite a Spanish presence in front of and behind the cameras. Based on a mythical attraction in the Disney parks, the movie Jungle Cruise was released last year at a difficult time but still one of its most notorious successes.

Jungle Cruise

The film was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, where it can currently be seen in streaming, when the pandemic was still leaving attendance in theaters touched. Even so, many went to see this hilarious movie Jaume Collet-Serra which features Dwayne Johnson (with whom he works again on Black Adam), Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Dani Rovira and Quim Gutiérrez.

The film follows a determined and courageous scientist and her brother, who want to lead an expedition to the Amazon in search of a legend passed to different generations. The story tells of a mystical tree with healing abilities in the heart of the jungle, and both will head there without the support of the British research community.

They will not be the only ones, since a German expedition is also searching for that ancestral tree with less academic ambitions. There will be a race between the two to get there, and the British will turn to a local guide with as much skill in navigating the turbulent Amazonian waters as in the art of shellfish. On their journey they will meet different supernatural phenomena.

The film has a lot in its DNA of classic adventure films through inhospitable territories, such as The Queen of Africa, with which it has many similarities. It also has a lot of action movie elements in the style of Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Mummy, which also had classic sense of adventure coupled with elements of fantasy and even humor.

Humor is an important part for both the film and the original attraction, also called Jungle Cruise. Said attraction consists of a journey in a commercial boat with decoration simulating an exotic location, with various phenomena occurring to cause the reaction of the public. The differential element is in the attraction guides, who tell bad jokes throughout the journey just like Johnson does in the film.

It could have fallen into the monotonous and boring tendencies of many current blockbusters, but the film manages to have an invoice very funny and entertaining for its good balance of the different elements. Everything works thanks to the good work of Jaume Collet-Serra, who, without being one of the most renowned filmmakers, always makes quite solid films that are better than many people expect of them.

You can see Jungle Cruise on Disney+.

