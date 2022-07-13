What to Watch on Disney+: One of the Most Underrated Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movies of the Past Decade – CINEMABLEND

The critics and the public did not finish entering the great adventure that ‘Tomorrowland: The world of tomorrow’ promised. However, this wonderful film with George Clooney has much more to offer than you think.

An imaginative and formidable adventure film, which wanted to join ambitious science fiction with Disney fantasy, taking inspiration from the ideas of Walt Disney and its parks. A film aimed at all audiences, being able to offer things that interest everyone. But he was unsuccessful at it, and it was one of the most conspicuous failures of his recent era. Something unfair, since Tomorrowland: The world of tomorrow is really sensational.

Luckily, being from the company it is easy to find it on its great streaming platform Disney+. So you can enjoy this particular gem starring George Clooney and Britt Robertson, in addition to Hugh Laurie as the villain of the role. And in charge of one of the best animation directors of all time, Brad Bird, who knew how to transfer his strong creativity and good sense of action to the actual image.

The film brings us closer to a dangerous dystopia. A former child prodigy and practically ex-inventor has a doomsday machine predicting the end of mankind, and consequently most have decided to fall into pessimism and let the day simply come. Not so an intrepid and optimistic young woman, also passionate about science, who together with this past glory will try to find the entrance to Tomorrowland.

Many doubt that this place even exists, and the young woman only has a memory of this place, not its location. But she must go to him, since it may be the last hope to save the rest of the world, having gathered there all the great minds who sought refuge from the great threat. They will embark on a crazy adventure involving strange symbols and robots..

Bird had been wanting to do this project for a while, and even gave up the chance to direct Star Wars: The Force Awakens in order to pull it off. It was his second project in real action after the successful Mission: Impossible. Ghost protocol, having previously dedicated his career to major animation projects such as The Iron Giant or Pixar films such as The Incredibles or Ratatouille.

Having dedicated much of his career to animation, knows the buttons to touch to provide family entertainment, keeping the little ones intrigued. Here in live action it is more difficult to sell exciting and marvelous fantasy without being too naive, but Bird gives an interesting thread to pull through the story of a genius who was denied the opportunity to develop his talent, but tries to do it for the good of humanity.

That determinism in the heroes of his films is what makes them so fast-paced, and it is fulfilled in Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow. Such a great, fun and well-paced movie shouldn’t have gone so relatively unnoticed. as she did, almost causing Disney to give up doing original production in live action. Seeing it now in streaming is a great opportunity to show them her mistake, and perhaps it will allow Bird to shoot a film of these characteristics and ambition again.

