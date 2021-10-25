News

What to watch on Halloween: Netflix tips

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

What to watch on Halloween night? The best titles available on Netflix: a list of 30 contents chosen for you, you just have to click play.

Halloween (Photo: Pixabay)

Halloween is the night of the witches, October 31 is approaching and therefore it’s time for a horror marathon. What to watch on Halloween night alone or with our friends? Netflix comes to the rescue of those who never manage to choose the right title from the catalog. A list of 30 titles to find the right content for the evening: from real horror films to thrillers and comedies to hilarious parodies of the most famous horror films that have made the history of this genre. Let’s find out together what the platform offers us, which title will you choose?

  1. Midnight Mass (miniseries, 2021)
  2. Scary Movie (movie, 2000)
  3. Haunted (series in three seasons, 2021)
  4. Dark Shadows (film with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green; directed by Tim Burton, 2012)
  5. Do not open that door (movie, 1974)
  6. Nightmare: from the depths of the night (movie, 2010)
  7. Suspiria (movie, 1977)
  8. The Final Girls (movie, 2015)
  9. La llorona – The tears of evil (film, 2019)
  10. Urban Legend (movie, 1998)

We are also on Telegram: follow us for all the news!

Loading...
Advertisements
  1. May the Devil Take You (movie, 2018)
  2. Zodiac (thriller film with Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr; directed by David Fincher, 2007)
  3. The wax mask (movie, 2005)
  4. Ash vs. evil Dead (series in three seasons, 2018)
  5. The Raven (movie that cost Brandon Lee his life on set, 1994)
  6. Hubie Halloween (film with Adam Sandler, 2020)
  7. Fear Street 1-2-3 (trilogy film, 2021)
  8. Anarchy – The night of judgment (movie, 2014)
  9. The Evil Dead: The House (movie, 2013)
  10. HOMUNCULUS (movie, 2021)

READ ALSO -> Black Friday 2021: when it starts and how it works

What to watch on Netflix on Halloween

Halloween
Netflix

The recommended titles didn’t stop there! The streaming giant still offers ten suggestions, but the catalog still has a lot to offer. For each content the section is available “Other similar contents” where to find titles not present in the list.

  1. The dawn of the Living Dead (movie, 2004)
  2. Zombieland: Double Tap (film starring Emma Stone, 2019)
  3. There is someone in your house (movie, 2021)
  4. Night Teeth (movie, 2021)
  5. A Classic Horror Story (movie, 2021)
  6. SAW The Riddler (movie, 2004)
  7. The hole (film, 2019)
  8. Sense 8 (two-season series from the creators of The Matrix, 2018)
  9. Slender Man (movie, 2018)
  10. Mother! (film with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, 2017)

An extra title that Netflix includes among the recommended is the latest worldwide phenomenon, which in a few weeks has become the most viewed content ever in the history of the platform. Let’s talk about Squid Game, the Korean series that has conquered the world.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

804
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
655
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
427
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
317
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top