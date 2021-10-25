What to watch on Halloween: Netflix tips

What to watch on Halloween night? The best titles available on Netflix: a list of 30 contents chosen for you, you just have to click play.

Halloween is the night of the witches, October 31 is approaching and therefore it’s time for a horror marathon. What to watch on Halloween night alone or with our friends? Netflix comes to the rescue of those who never manage to choose the right title from the catalog. A list of 30 titles to find the right content for the evening: from real horror films to thrillers and comedies to hilarious parodies of the most famous horror films that have made the history of this genre. Let’s find out together what the platform offers us, which title will you choose?

Midnight Mass (miniseries, 2021) Scary Movie (movie, 2000) Haunted (series in three seasons, 2021) Dark Shadows (film with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green; directed by Tim Burton, 2012) Do not open that door (movie, 1974) Nightmare: from the depths of the night (movie, 2010) Suspiria (movie, 1977) The Final Girls (movie, 2015) La llorona – The tears of evil (film, 2019) Urban Legend (movie, 1998)

We are also on Telegram: follow us for all the news!

Loading... Advertisements

May the Devil Take You (movie, 2018) Zodiac (thriller film with Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr; directed by David Fincher, 2007) The wax mask (movie, 2005) Ash vs. evil Dead (series in three seasons, 2018) The Raven (movie that cost Brandon Lee his life on set, 1994) Hubie Halloween (film with Adam Sandler, 2020) Fear Street 1-2-3 (trilogy film, 2021) Anarchy – The night of judgment (movie, 2014) The Evil Dead: The House (movie, 2013) HOMUNCULUS (movie, 2021)

READ ALSO -> Black Friday 2021: when it starts and how it works

What to watch on Netflix on Halloween

The recommended titles didn’t stop there! The streaming giant still offers ten suggestions, but the catalog still has a lot to offer. For each content the section is available “Other similar contents” where to find titles not present in the list.

The dawn of the Living Dead (movie, 2004) Zombieland: Double Tap (film starring Emma Stone, 2019) There is someone in your house (movie, 2021) Night Teeth (movie, 2021) A Classic Horror Story (movie, 2021) SAW The Riddler (movie, 2004) The hole (film, 2019) Sense 8 (two-season series from the creators of The Matrix, 2018) Slender Man (movie, 2018) Mother! (film with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, 2017)

An extra title that Netflix includes among the recommended is the latest worldwide phenomenon, which in a few weeks has become the most viewed content ever in the history of the platform. Let’s talk about Squid Game, the Korean series that has conquered the world.