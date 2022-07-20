What to watch on HBO Max: Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas star in one of the best recent science fiction movies that was less successful than it deserved – Movie News

It was considered a commercial failure, but ‘Blade Runner 2049’ has become one of the essential films of the last decade. And now we can enjoy it on the Warner platform.

It is one of the best films of recent years, although at the time it went relatively unnoticed. At least enough to be considered a commercial failure. But over time it has established itself as a modern science fiction classic, just like the movie that preceded it. This is Blade Runner 2049 and you can already see it through hbo max.

Denis Villeneuve, who later signed another modern classic of the genre with Dune, accepted a difficult challenge after having managed to make noise with Arrival. For some time, a sequel to Blade Runner, Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, was being considered, and it was the Canadian director who applied for it. In addition to the return of Harrison Ford, it had actors like Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Robin Wright or Dave Bautista to give a worthy sequel to the jewel of cyberpunk dystopia.

Here we go from the year 2019 that was shown in the original film to the year 2049, thirty years later, and the initial card explains to us how the Tyrell Corporation that created the replicants has gone bankrupt after the prohibition of their manufacture by a series of violent rebellions. Entrepreneur Niander Wallace (Leto), who has built an empire manufacturing synthetic farms that efficiently create food, acquires Tyrell and orders manufacture a new line of replicants designed to obey.

But there are still older models of replicants scattered around the world, and those who hunt them continue to operate under the name of blade runners. Among them is K (Gosling), a replicant designed specifically for this task, who in the development of his work finds a mysterious secret information that, if revealed, could forever break the coexistence between humans and synthetics. He is ordered to clandestinely search for any evidence related to this discovery and prevent it from seeing the light of day.

Borrowing again from the original Philip K. Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Villeneuve manages to give a continuation and expansion to the ideas of the first Blade Runner. He also manages to continue the tone adequately, without completely giving up his personality, which is so marked and stimulating. It is the rare case where a sequel manages to get the best of a new voice while continuing in the right direction.

As in the first film, there is fascinating existentialist ideas that only the best science fiction manages to explore. Ideas such as what defines the human condition, how our perception warps reality or how uncontrolled growth leads to an extremely hostile situation almost devoid of humanity. There are also interesting notes on artificial intelligence and social and economic inequality.

All this through one of the most brilliant visual displays of the last decade. Roger Deakins’ photography turns each scene and each shot into an image to remember, and Villenueve takes advantage of it to lead us through a black story told with the pulse of a thriller, although without falling into the easy explosions of the modern blockbuster. He is not surprised that, over time, he has become one of the most applauded cult works of recent times.

You can see blade runner 2049 via HBO Max. You also have it available on Netflix.

