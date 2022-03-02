What to watch on Netflix? 5 series on Netflix that you missed because of your trauma with Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders has been one of the most successful series in Netflixafter 6 seasons we will finally be able to see the fate of the favorite characters of the series, in addition to the fact that we will finally know how they justified the sudden disappearance of Polly.

With the end of Peaky Blinders many are going to be left with a great void, which is why we have brought 5 series in Netflix to help you deal with the loss of this great organized crime series.

This powerful 2018 Netflix series starring Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans is perfect if what you like about Peaky Blinders is the setting and the time period in which it takes place. With only 2 seasons you are going to follow the story of a psychologist, a journalist and a police officer who are looking for a brutal serial killer.

Imagine Peaky Blinders on a motorcycle. This is what this series of a motorcycle club that is increasingly out of control, in part due to drugs, violence and clashes with rival gangs, offers us. It has 7 seasons totaling 92 episodes and each one is completely worth it.

Vito Rizzuto is a capo of the Montreal mafia, his life inspires this miniseries that tells his story and crimes, but also that of many of the partners with whom he made millionaire businesses. All of them gave rise to one of the darkest times of organized crime in Canada.

There are many episodes of this successful series, it has 130 chapters over 6 seasons and talks about a millionaire who is also one of the most wanted criminals, Raymond Reddington. He decides to collaborate with the FBI to catch the worst criminals in the country.

This 2019 production does not immerse itself in the Japanese mafia, the Yakuza, with only 8 episodes we will be able to see the journey of a Japanese detective who ends up wandering around London. He just wants to find his missing brother, who has been accused of murder and ties to the Asian mafia.