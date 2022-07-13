What to watch on Netflix: A dazzling gothic horror movie that went unfairly under the radar – CINEMABLEND

One of the most underrated films in Guillermo Del Toro’s filmography is ‘Crimson Peak’, a fascinating piece of Victorian horror that failed to find its audience. But he certainly deserved more recognition.

A film with an incredible visual finish, a trademark of its director, which recovered the terror of the Gothic and Victorian era but did not fully catch on with the public. Despite this, it is a fascinating and underrated film that deserved much more. This is Crimson Peak, the lavish supernatural film that you can retrieve through Netflix.

Of course, it is visually stunning because behind it is Guillermo Del Toro, a exquisite cinematographic goldsmith who has not been more appreciated before for having developed his career in fantasy cinema, especially in the realm of the supernatural and monsters. Here it reduces the last ones, although there are still ghosts. Although what is really important is the interesting dynamic formed by the characters of Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain.

Wasikowska plays an ambitious woman, an aspiring writer, who drags some traumas from the past that he remembers as contacts with the supernatural and the afterlife. His life will turn upside down when he meets an interesting stranger, played by Hiddleston, with marriage intentions as well as plans to carry out an ambitious mining project on a clayey ground of an intense blood red color.

He does not come alone, since at his side on said land, where the family mansion is also located, is his sister (Chastain). The strange triangle that they form will be one of the disturbing elements along with an immense house that seems to breathe and harbor memories. quite dark… And even some spirits. The writer will find a story more amazing than she could ever imagine for her writing.

Del Toro took full advantage of the carte blanche received after the remarkable success of Pacific Rim. He set out to make a film heavily influenced by other haunted house movies that had long fascinated him, but also drinks heavily from the gothic novel and the literary romance of the victorian era. that goes back to the crimson peak a film almost out of its time, but also delightfully timeless.

The exquisite work in production design and also in some special effects with a lot of craftsmanship -and very well thought out when they resort to digital-, together with a very careful photography, makes this a film that enters very well by the eyes. It all adds to the beautiful, yet twisted and sleazy packaging that enhances the pulpy spirit Del Toro draws on in this film. A spirit that is better than the beautiful fantasy with which it is so associated.

It also gives a lot of rope to its formidable cast, especially to that leading trio that manages to have a wonderful and disturbing chemistry to sustain that strange triangle that is the emotional core of the film. It is so thrown towards these peculiar influences that make it a film as fascinating as it is not suitable for all audiences. But if you enter its particular charm, you will find a dazzling work.

You can see the crimson peak on Netflix. You can also see it in Prime Video.

